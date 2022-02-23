Wharton County Farm Bureau names students of the month

Wharton County Farm Bureau (WCFB) recently announced its students of the month recipients.
“This award seeks to identify and award our future agricultural leaders and advocates among our youth who exhibit extraordinary leadership skills while also demonstrating superior citizenship toward both teachers and peers,” WCFB President Michael Popp said.
Blake Jedlicka, East Bernard FFA, son of Rodney and Cassi Jedlicka; Emily Glaze, Wharton County 4-H, daughter of Josh and Laura Glaze; Kylee Joyce, Boling FFA, daughter of Kevin and Susan Joyce; Kolin Cerny, El Campo FFA, son of Keith and Kristie Cerny; Baylee Snow, Wharton FFA, daughter of Nicole Snow Hammond and Matt Hammond; and BreAna Viesca, Louise FFA, daughter of Deanna Bill and Joe Bill, were selected to receive the award for February.
Award recipients must be high school students in Wharton County who are also members of FFA and/or 4-H.
