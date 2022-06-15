Life After Loss is six-week grief support and educational series is designed to help people understand the process of grief, assess where they are in the process, and plan for how they will continue to heal.
It will be presented at First United Methodist Church, 1717 Pioneer Ave., Wharton, on Tuesdays, July 19 through Aug. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The program is provided as a community service and can accommodate up to six participants. To register, call Susan at 281-507-5923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.