WCJC Drama Department presents spin-off of classic fairy tale

Wharton County Junior College students Riley Moseley of East Bernard, left, and Valerie Brown of Eagle Lake rehearse a scene from "The Three Bully Goats Griff." The play is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and noon Saturday, April 29, at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. The show is free and open to the public. 

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College Drama Department will tackle a unique version of a classic Norwegian fairy tale for its upcoming show, and they’ll rely almost exclusively on student direction to put it all together.

 “The Three Bully Goats Griff” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and noon Saturday, April 29, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.

