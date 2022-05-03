The Wharton Police Department hosted its fourth annual Cops n’ Rodders Car Show Saturday, April 30, at the Wharton Civic Center parking lot.
“It was an awesome event. We had the honor of hosting 107 entries to the 2022 Cops n’ Rodders Car Show,” said Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch. “I want to thank all of our gracious sponsors, participants, spectators, vendors and most of all, our tireless event volunteers for helping make this event successful.”
Lynch said the event gets better each year.
“Every year, I feel we gain more experience and ideas that will enhance further events. All proceeds collected from this event will be used to enhance further shows and help fund our many community outreach projects,” Lynch said.
