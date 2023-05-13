WCJC grad makes top 200 list

National Nurses Week wrapped up on Friday and Wharton’s John Cerrillo was named one of the top 200 nurses in the Houston Chronicle’s Salute to Nurses.
Cerrillo graduated from Wharton High School in 1989 and joined the Army in 1990, becoming a combat medic.
Stationed in Germany from 1991-1993, Cerrillo met Susan, the woman he would marry, through a mutual friend. Susan’s father was stationed in Germany.
While on active duty at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Cerrillo trained and graduated Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) in 1994. Between 1994-1996 Cerrillo worked at a post hospital at Fort Jackson, SC.
“In 1995, I was bedside with a patient that was transitioning from his diagnosis of Aids,” Cerrillo said.
By “transitioning” he meant dying of Aids. “During that time he had no family or visitors and I felt he shouldn’t have been alone,” he added. Cerrillo stayed with the patient as he lay dying, holding his hand as he passed.
Cerrillo continued his education and graduated from Wharton County Junior College (WCJC) as a Registered Nurse (RN) in 2004. Susan also attended and graduated from WCJC.
“I’ve trained and learned all over, and I just have to say that WCJC provided the best foundation for my nursing career,” Cerrillo said.
“In 2006 I accepted a position at an orthopedic specialty hospital,” Cerrillo said.
In 2015 Memorial Hermann acquired the hospital which is now Memorial Hermann Rockets Orthopedic Hospital. Cerrillo currently works as a Clinical Operations administrator there and says he could not see himself doing anything else.
“My wife and I both graduated with our Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UT Arlington in May 2020. I couldn’t have done that without her support and encouragement,” Cerrillo said.
The Cerrillos have been married for 30 years and have four children - three of their own and an adopted niece.
“I would also be nowhere without my mother’s support,” Cerrillo said. His mother, Frances, was very happy to see him make the top nurses list.
“I am so proud of my son and all he’s accomplished,” she said, adding “He and his wife have had a wonderful career and life, supporting one another.”
Frances Cerrillo is also a Wharton native.
