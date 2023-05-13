WCJC grad makes top 200 list

Honored by the Houston Chronicle, John Cerrillo was named one of the top 200 nurses in Houston in their Honoring Nurses Week tribute. Cerrillo works at Memorial Hermann Rockets Orthopedic Hospital as an orthopedic specialist. With Cerrillo is his wife, Susan.

 Courtesy Photo

National Nurses Week wrapped up on Friday and  Wharton’s John Cerrillo was named one of the top 200 nurses in the Houston Chronicle’s  Salute to Nurses.

Cerrillo graduated from Wharton High School in 1989 and joined the Army in 1990, becoming a combat medic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.