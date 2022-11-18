Rachel and Kyle Cavazos have been crafting as a side business in the Boling area for some time now.
Rachel makes jewelry and art and Kyle creates hand-made knives.
She crafts earrings and other jewelry from found material such as plants, flowers, stones and seashells.
“I like natural materials and simple designs,” Rachel said. “I like making things that are natural and have a clean look to them,” she said.
Kyle follows the same aesthetic and makes his knife handles out of bone and recycled wood.
“Some of the knives I actually forge, some are just shaped metal,” Kyle said.
He likes to use recycled metal and he finds other things that can be reused in his knife-crafting for handles and ornamentation.
“I make it all, the blades, the handles, even though I just have a few today I’ve made quite a few,” he said.
Rachel is a graphic designer working at the Fort Bend Herald in Rosenberg. Originally from Clarence, New York, a town not far from Buffalo, Rachel said she came to Texas in 2009, thinking she was getting away from the cold weather.
“I collected these beautiful shells at Indianola beach and paired them with some freshwater pearls I bought,” she said.
She likes the rough shape of the pearls that she says match the small imperfections in the seashells.
Rachel also makes resin jewelry that includes bits of real plants and flowers she finds and sometimes buys.
Kyle is originally from Pennsylvania and moved with his family to Texas when he was very young. He works at the Boling Feed and Hardware on FM 1301.
“We both like coming to the farmers market; there are so many people to meet and share with,” Rachel said.
When she’s not making jewelry or tending to her family of cats she is working on her hand lettering projects and making videos for her social media.
