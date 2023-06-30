The signage out on Business 59 may be a little inconspicuous but the work accomplished at T.J. Welding & Fabrication has made them stand out in Wharton and the greater Houston area for 30 years and three generations.
Brent Jansky runs the business founded in 1983 by his grandparents Thomas and June Jansky. Thomas worked for years in Houston’s metal industry and gained the knowledge and experience to open his own shop in Wharton, the Jansky’s home town.
“My grandfather started out making fire pits, barbecue pits, signs and trailers, but we’ve come a long way since then,” Brent Jansky said.
Jansky’s grandfather built and worked on trailers and farming equipment back in the day, but now the bread-and-butter work for the business comes from the energy industry, and that mostly from CenterPoint Energy.
Jansky and his crew work on oilfield equipment and hydraulic power units (HPUs) and they do custom work for a variety of customers, but the bulk of the work is creating electrical enclosures used in apartment complexes and businesses.
“If you drive by any apartment complex in and around greater Houston you will see our boxes,” Jansky said.
Jansky’s dad, Christopher, took over for his father in the 90s and is now semi-retired from the business. During his tenure, Chris built relationships with some of the largest oil companies and electrical contractors, expanding the business in size and scope of work. The business has over 10,000 sq. ft. of production space and is currently expanding its warehouse and storage areas, as well as parking and delivery areas.
In 2015, the company purchased its plasma cutter to make everything from personalized gifts, memorial signs and more. Outside the shop near the entrance are some examples of their plasma-cut metal work.
“I was very close to my grandpa, and after surviving hurricane Harvey, I’m proud that we’re still here and growing,” Jansky said.
Harvey hit the area hard and the Jansky business wound up with 35 inches of water flooding the buildings. Luckily, the relatively new, very expensive plasma cutter - an important piece of equipment for cutting out steel signs, sculptures and parts - was already raised up out of harms way. With their contracts for CenterPoint taking priority the shop doesn’t create as many signs as they used to, but they’re always busy.
Harvey delayed work and forced repairs to buildings and equipment, but the Jansky family is not easily deterred by adversity. During the nationwide pandemic in 2020 the business was deemed essential because of contracts with the Navy and energy industry - work continued.
“I didn’t go to school for welding, but I learned a lot on the job over the years,” Jansky said.
Jansky’s degree is in business management and communications, his primary focus at the shop is new business and customer relations. Jansky relies on Gabriel Rodriguez, a one-year shop foreman for T.J. Welding & Fabrication with more than 20 years of experience in the trade, and head fabricator David Vaclavik who has worked there for 17 years.
“We have five full-time employees, three part-timers and an intern right now, and we’re busier now than we’ve ever been,” Jansky said.
The intern, 17-year-old Cailey Kutach is the first woman to work in the shop, not in the office.
“It’s hard work and a lot of young people come and go. Not everyone can handle the heat,” Jansky said. Kutach is developing her skills and Jansky thinks she makes a fine addition to the shop.
The business has always been about family, with Jansky’s grandfather Thomas’ sister, Betty French, running the office for more than 23 years before retiring. Brent Jansky’s grandmother, June, still owns the business.
“It’s about quality and craftsmanship. We’re very proud of our work and we cut no corners. Our reputation depends on that,” Jansky said.
