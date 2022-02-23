Black History Month: Celebrating the pioneering career of Dr. Ennis A. Martin

Dr. Ennis A. Martin was born on March 14, 1883, in Spanish Camp to Samuel Martin and Lottie Chloe Martin.
Both parents were early Black educators in Wharton County. During the time that his parents were teachers, school was seasonal and they followed the harvests, teaching as children came in from the fields. Dr. Martin’s grandmother lived in the home of Gen.Sam Houston for a while. An expert seamstress, she made his uniforms and vests.
Dr. Martin attended school in Wharton. He later went to Paul Quinn College in Waco where he earned a bachelor of science degree. He taught school for a while before entering medical school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned his doctor of medicine degree in 1916. He married Miss Matilda Ward from Austin County. They had seven children, four sons and three daughters.
An article in the Wharton Journal-Spectator from Feb. 6, 1985, makes reference to his original medical degree in 1916 and his board certification in 1917 to be hung on the walls of the Johnson Health Occupations Building at Wharton County Junior College. The medical degree, though restored by the Texas Memorial Museum in Austin, is barely legible. It has the faded signatures of 17 physicians, the teaching staff and the president of the institution.
In 1966, Dr. Martin was honored with a plaque which read “For 50 Years of Service to Mankind.” At the Wharton County Historical Museum there is an exhibit of some equipment and items from his office that give a glimpse into an early doctor’s office.
His practice was located on Wharton’s west side at the corner of Sheppard and Caney streets. After more than 50 years serving the Wharton community, in failing health, he moved to Chicago to be near his eldest son. In 1971, he died of pneumonia. He and his wife, Lottie Chloe, and both his parents are buried in the Wharton Cemetery.
