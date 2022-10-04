Best Of Wharton County magazine coming soon

The Best Of Wharton County 2022 magazine is in production and scheduled to be in the public’s hands later this month.
Currently set at as a 48-page, full size magazine with room to grow, the section will replace a smaller reader’s choice awards edition published pre-COVID in 2019. Distribution will be in the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express, El Campo Leader-News and at key locations throughout communities.
“This book is taking a bit longer to put together than originally planned, but that’s to ensure that you, the readers, get the highest quality publication we can make it. I’d recommend you make sure you pick up a copy of the upcoming magazine and plan on keeping it readily available throughout the next year,” Wharton Journal-Spectator Publisher Bill Wallace said.
The Best of Wharton County 2022 magazine will be divided into sections to easily reference results and will put the spotlight on several county businesses.
“The advertisers make the publication possible and we are grateful for their support. The companies choosing to advertise in the Best of Wharton County 2022 are capturing a tremendous savings opportunity,” Wallace said.
It cost nothing for a company to be included in the Best Of contest vote, or to be listed in the results. The only limits were on types of categories and where the company was located (generally Wharton County, although the Taiton, Garwood areas were included along with all of East Bernard, for example).
Voting was open to anyone who wish to do so, limited by the number of times a single computer, tablet or phone could cast a ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.