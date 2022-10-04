Best Of Wharton County magazine coming soon

The Best Of Wharton County 2022 magazine is in production and scheduled to be in the public’s hands later this month.

Currently set at as a 48-page, full size magazine with room to grow, the section will replace a smaller reader’s choice awards edition published pre-COVID in 2019. Distribution will be in the Wharton Journal-Spectator, East Bernard Express, El Campo Leader-News and at key locations throughout communities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.