Allie Floyd awarded memorial scholarship

Allie Floyd has been awarded the $1,500 Ethan Stade Russell Memorial Scholarship for 2022.
The Ethan Stade Russell Memorial Scholarship is administered through the First United Methodist Church of East Bernard in honor of a 2013 graduate of East Bernard High School. The scholarship application process is open to all students graduating from East Bernard High School as well as students from other area schools who attend the First United Church of East Bernard.
Allie is a graduating senior from Boling High School and the daughter of Glenda and Gerald Floyd. She will attend Louisiana Tech University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science. Upon completion of her degree, Allie plans to continue her education and become a physician’s assistant. Her desire is as a physician’s assistant is to serve the community in which she resides so she may know the patients that she will work with, not just on a professional level but also on a personal level.
“This scholarship is not just an investment in me, but also an investment in the community that I will come back to and serve as a physician’s assistant,” she said. “I thank God and the Russell family for providing this opportunity. I’m extremely thankful.”
