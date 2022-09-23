Ag students awarded SWAGS scholarships

Pictured from the left are (top row) Cailey Kutach, Melanie Cedillo, Hailey Mathis, James King, Lucy Garcia, Kaylynn Estrada, Jermaul Hayes, Alayna Garcia, Derek Jimenez, Gabriela Webster, (bottom row) Carly Lara, Antonio Flores, and Daniel Webster. Not pictured are Darius Armstrong, Sergio Hernandez and Ty Meyer.

 Courtesy photo

The Scholarships for Wharton Agriculture Students (SWAGS) Committee selected students to receive money for their animal projects.

The mission of SWAGS is to provide funds to Wharton students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to purchase and raise an animal project. The Wharton ISD Agriculture Project Center is now available to students for housing their projects.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.