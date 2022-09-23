Ag students awarded SWAGS scholarships

The Scholarships for Wharton Agriculture Students (SWAGS) Committee selected students to receive money for their animal projects.
The mission of SWAGS is to provide funds to Wharton students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to purchase and raise an animal project. The Wharton ISD Agriculture Project Center is now available to students for housing their projects.
SWAGS members want to make sure students can take advantage of the state-of-the art facility. SWAGS members consist of several committee members, organizations and foundations across Wharton County. In order to receive the funds, these students had to fill out an application and write an essay over why they should be chosen.
Receiving the scholarships are Cailey Kutach, Melanie Cedillo, Hailey Mathis, James King, Lucy Garcia, Kaylynn Estrada, Jermaul Hayes, Alayna Garcia, Derek Jimenez, Gabriela Webster, Carly Lara, Antonio Flores, Daniel Webster, Darius Armstrong, Sergio Hernandez, and Ty Meyer.
