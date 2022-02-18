“The Roaring ’20s” will be the theme of the 103rd banquet of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce on March 8.
As part of the festivities, the chamber will honor three local citizens or businesses who have excelled: Lisa Freese, Roberson Air Conditioning and Heating, and Debbie Folks.
Lisa Freese
Freese, who has been a teacher for 37 years, is the 2022 Educator of the Year. She spent 28 of those years teaching physical education at Alabama Road Elementary, (C.G. Sivells Elementary), and one year teaching reading at Wharton Junior High.
She was surprised when she was told of receiving the award.
“I was in shock, so honored and appreciative of being chosen,” said Freese. “I told Mr. Faucet that it had been a rough year. It brought me to tears.”
She is married to another teacher, coach Terry Freese, and they have two sons, Zack and Joel.
Her philosophy for teaching is simple, treat children as individuals.
“I believe that all children can learn,” said Freese. “Not everyone is going to learn at the same pace or in the same way.”
Nothing makes her happier than to see a former student and they say, “Remember that game we played in PE? I loved that game!”
Roberson Air Conditioning and Heating
The family-owned company of Roberson’s Air Conditioning has been named the 2022 Business of the Year. Mike Roberson, the owner’s son, was named president of the company in 2007. The business consists of the owner/founder of the company, Ray Roberson, and his three sons. They sponsored the banquet before they knew they would get the award.
Being part of community activities is nothing new to the Robersons. They have been part of the Wharton Soccer Association, as well as baseball in Wharton and in Boling. They have extended support to teams in East Bernard and El Campo.
“We are all in the same boat,” said Mike Roberson. “We have sponsored plays at the Plaza, and we have underwritten plays, usually for the Light Footers.”
The family is thrilled to be in Wharton and looks forward to continued growth. Mike Roberson explained the company’s mission to the community.
“Our goal is to be involved in all aspects of Wharton; in helping Wharton and those who are making Wharton the place that it is,” he said. “We’ve been here and we’ll be here.”
Debbie Folks
Realtor Debbie Folks will receive the 2022 Community Service Award. Folks, who is part of Wied Realty, has been part of the Wharton Chamber since 2014. She was in denial when she first heard of being named the recipient of the award.
“I’d just gotten home from having mouth surgery. My response was ‘No, give it to Ben G.,’” said Folks. “Ron kept saying yes, I kept saying no, we ended the conversation with him telling me to just say thank you.”
Folks is not quite sure why she is being honored, but thinks it may come from her work with animals and finding homes for stray animals from Wharton.
“We foster dogs, take in old pups from people that go into nursing homes or pass away and take in hospice dogs. My limit is 20 which we are currently at. We only have four that are under 10 years old. Quite a few are pound pups that are not adoptable,” said Folks. “I’ve loved animals since before I could walk. Before working with the pound, we picked pups up off the side of the road, vetted them and found them homes. Now my focus is to not die with a houseful of them.”
Her philosophy of life is simple.
“Do what you can when you can for others and your community without fanfare,” said Folks. “Do it because helping makes your heart sing not because you expect something in return.”
The banquet is open to the public and there are various levels of sponsorship. Individual tickets are available for $35 each. For more information, contact the Wharton Chamber at helpdesk@whartonchamber.com or call 979-532-1862.
The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is an advocate for the prosperity of Wharton, making it a better place to live, work, learn, visit, and do business.
