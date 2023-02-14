The Wharton Tractor Supply store is inviting young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
On Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., youngsters can visit the store to plant a perennial butterfly garden, while supplies last. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.
Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.
"At Tractor Supply, our mission is to educate and inspire our younger customers through interactive learning experiences," said Wharton store manager Lauren Davis. "We recognize the time and energy that goes into cultivating plant life, and we want to share our knowledge with this younger generation as they begin to discover their own interests and hobbies."
The Plant-A-Seed event will take place at 115 E. Boling Hwy. For more information, call 979-282-2782.
