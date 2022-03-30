Magee gives back to hometown with pride

An attitude of public service is what drives former Whartonian Mark Magee to contribute to his hometown on an on-going basis.
Magee, who a senior vice president and community banking manager with Amegy Bank (Houston-based, with a Wharton County branch in East Bernard), graduated from Wharton High School in 1979. He grew up with what he calls a “Beaver Cleaver” upbringing.
“I call it a ‘Beaver Cleaver’ upbringing,” said Magee. “Rode my bike everywhere, nobody locked their house doors at night, a real sense of community. Wonderful, lifelong friendships made with schoolmates … we had an exceptionally close class.”
He has managed to maintain close ties to Wharton even though none of his family still lives here. Greg Baines was one of his classmates and Magee has gotten involved with Baines’ project, Just Do It Now.
Magee’s philosophy of life is simple … he practices his strong faith in God at all times.
“Golden Rule, forgiveness, patience, tolerance, unconditional love. Maintain perspective. Live life to its fullest,” said Magee. “None of us have the promise of tomorrow. Keep a sense of humor (be willing to laugh at myself). I’ll never be perfect, so don’t expect that of myself (or of others).”
Because of his involvement with Just Do it Now, he regularly comes to Wharton for the monthly food distribution. He is committed to community he grew up in and wants to see it prosper. As an integral part of Amegy Bank’s core values, he has been encouraged to give back to the community.
“My bank has a strong culture of giving back to the communities we serve,” said Magee. “I just love giving back that way as was modeled by my parents here in Wharton growing up, so it became part of my DNA.”
Old timers might remember his parents who started Magee Printing in Wharton back in the 1960s. They were also founding members of College Heights Baptist Church in Wharton. Additionally, Magee played a lot of baseball. He was part of the Little League team that advanced to the State Tournament in ’73, and part of the Babe Ruth All-Star team that advanced to World Series in ’76.
His wife Pam is a pastor at Parkway Fellowship Church in Katy. The couple have five children and five grandchildren. They live just up the road outside of Fulshear.
Magee is a native Texan, having grown up in Wharton, and is a graduate of Texas A&M University (’83). He lettered three years in college athletics (baseball) while earning a BBA degree with a double major in business analysis and marketing. In addition, he is a ’92 honor graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking. He has held leadership roles in at least 11 community organizations, including the Richmond Rotary Club, The George Foundation, and Child Advocates.
In his spare time Magee speaks on leadership to community and industry groups, enjoys playing golf, spending quality time with his grandchildren, traveling the country and occasionally abroad, and playing in adult baseball leagues. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Baseball Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame in 2015.
