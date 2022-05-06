The 11th Annual Victory in Jesus Benefit Dinner will be held on May 14 in the Family Life Center at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
The dinner will include a meal catered by Hinze’s, live entertainment, and both live and silent auctions. During the event, special recognition will be given to the memory of Marvin Martin, a founding board member of Victory in Jesus. For more information, call 979-532-2319 or email ivictory4jesus@yahoo.com.
