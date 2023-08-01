Federal funds not helping rural broadband needs

“The cost of building a network that serves three to five households per mile is high,”

Bill Raskowitz

YK Communications

What started as a proud moment seems to be souring as the $3.3 billion in federal funding meant to expand broadband Internet access might not be as useful in the rural communities as hoped.

The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program funding was part of the 2021 infrastructure law passed under President Biden. With an additional $41.5 billion in state funding, the idea was to expand Internet connection into rural areas without stable connections, or any service. However some of the rules mean smaller local Internet service providers aren’t as excited over the program anymore.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.