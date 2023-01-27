WCJC choir students earn spots on all-state choir

Three Wharton County Junior College choir students will perform at the Texas Music Educators Conference in San Antonio this spring as part of the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir.
Riley Henderson of Wharton, Alex Miranda of El Campo, and Valeria Rojas of El Campo will join more than 100 students from across the state at the conference. Part of the experience will include rehearsing under the tutelage of conductor Dr. Craig Jessop, a former director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
“I’m excited we have three vocal students singing in this select group,” said WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti. “It’s a chance for our students to expand their knowledge and experience.”
The WCJC students tackled several tough pieces for their auditions, some in Latin and others in German. Daily rehearsals were held to perfect their technique.
“German was pretty hard,” said Miranda, who is pursuing a career in music. “You have to make sure you get your part down as accurately as possible.”
Rojas, a second year music major, said she has enjoyed learning the music and expanding her vocal repertoire, though the process has not been easy.
“It’s been a lot more work than I thought it would be,” she said.
“It’s been difficult but overall a really good experience,” he said. “I’ve grown a lot as a singer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.