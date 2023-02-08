Wharton ISD names students of the month

Wharton ISD recently named its students of the month for February. They are:
Wharton High School
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Wharton ISD recently named its students of the month for February. They are:
Wharton High School
Delaney Heard is a senior at WHS. She participates in multiple extracurricular activities such as theater, one-act, band, jazz band, winterguard, student council, yearbook, WIT, colorguard, debate and CNA. Delaney is always a helpful hand when needed in the classroom. We are pleased to have Delaney on campus.
Wharton Junior High School
Paisley Zahradnik gives 100% in everything she does and never gives up. She is a team player and is always on time and prepared each day. We are so glad to have a student athlete like Paisley in our program.
Wharton Elementary School
Evelin Lopez is a hard-working student who is very respectful to her teachers and peers. She makes sure that her work is done at the appropriate times and helps students in need when they need extra help. She is a perfect example of what a PAX leader should be for the fifth grade at Wharton Elementary School.
Sivells Elementary School
Amy Ochoa has exhibited exemplary PAX behavior, and her class participation is wonderful. Amy always raises her hand to answer discussion questions. She always wants to comfort her friends when they are having a bad day. She is quick to help her classmates when they need their jackets zipped or their shoes tied. Amy’s helpful and nurturing personality makes her such a wonderful student who deserves recognition.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.