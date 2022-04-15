New rules for Wharton students enacted in 1923

Rules are usually put in place only when they are deemed necessary.
For example, roads did not contain white or yellow stripes until drivers ignored safe driving rules and practice.
In August 1923, new Wharton ISD superintendent M. Blair Autry set new rules for new term.
1. Pupils who have not learned to behave at home will have to learn very quickly how to behave at school.
2. Teachers are paid to teach not discipline. Pupils must be courteous, respectful and obedient; those who do not will be disciplined by the principal.
3. Wise parents should see their children do their homework each day; pupils lacking to return homework will be kept after school to complete the assignment; no exceptions.
Prior to admittance:
4. Every student must bring 50 cents to help buy books for new library.
5. Every student must bring their report card from last year to prove advancement.
6. Every high school pupil must take minimum four courses or maximum five, unless given permission.
7. No student may enter school building until the first bell rings; in classroom by second bell. Orderly lines with no talking, no pushing, no running or disorder of any kind will be tolerated.
8. No student may leave school grounds without permission.
9. Any damage to school property to be paid for by offending student or parents.
10. Last bell marks students’ departure unless retained by teacher for discipline. No student has permission to loiter on school property.
The first day of school is to begin with assembly to hear rules explained. Families and friends are invited to meet Mr. M.B. Autry.
Sept. 14 Spectator: “Opening Day at WISD high school had largest attendance and largest enrollment in history of school. Some 350 students admitted; estimated 100 more will register once cotton in. Transfers to high school coming from Hungerford, Iago and other small schools that do not have high school classes.” Chamber of Commerce asks to use old school; County Attorney will get 10% of all delinquent taxes collected. WISD needs $20,555 to stay open full term.
Oct. 4: Wharton Bank and Trust new depository for $63,000 WISD school funds, but no interest paid on amount.
December: Superintendent Autry reports enrollment for white school 408 with 198 boys, 210 girls. Grades 1-7 has 158 boys and 147 girls; grades 8-11 has 40 boys and 63 girls. Eleventh grade has 20 potential graduates. Autry asked the board to approve purchase of thermometers for classrooms to monitor temperatures.
Feb. 6, 1924: The county attorney has collected $19,238.52 in pass due taxes between Nov. 23 and Feb. 24.
March 28, 1924: Superintendent report: WISD owes $107,000 for books and furniture ordered for new high school. ISD tax income as of December 1923 $32,121. The 1923-24 term salaries, repairs, insurance, fuel, classroom supplies $30,895, but does not include $750 paid to assess and collect taxes due. Need more teachers, but budget does not allot any. The 1924-25 terms could continue to have nine-month term if no non-budget emergency occurs.
May graduates four males, 16 females. Address by Dr. J.C. Hardy, president of Baylor College. WHS’s new annual “The Colorado” printed by Wharton Spectator as lowest bid at $200; photos by Hamilton Studio. The annual is 112 pages in 2 colors; project director Maybelle Outlar, WHS English teacher.
June 1924 Wharton Spectator: “Oil wells spouting everywhere except on land within WISD district. Humble Oil may change that with latest 7,000-acre lease east of Wharton, just two miles from city limits.” [Newgulf/Boling richest ISD in county with new sulphur and oil production bringing taxable income.]
September: New term 400 enrolled in white schools, up by 50. Number increases once Mexican and white children finish picking cotton. Senior class has 48, double from last year; WHS 160 pupils. WHS now affiliated with 26.5 credits offered and two more teachers added that lowered number of students to only 30 per classroom. Smallpox cases in county now 11 confirmed, none were vaccinated.
Oct. 8: Trustees send registered letter to attorneys Kelley and Hawes requesting why sureties Kemp, Stafford and Harrison have not paid the agreed $7,000 settlement.
Nov. 19: Trustees told Forest Damon he is still delinquent and advised to take suit to spring court hearing.
Dec. 2: WISD overdraft at bank with current salaries. Motion made to ask Glen Flora Bank for a 60-day loan. (Note: in 1925 $100 is equal to $1,588 in 2021; inflation rate 1925 2.3%, 2021 6.8%.)
