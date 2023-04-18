Animal lovers are invited out this weekend to support Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) at the Waggin’ Tails Crawfish Boil, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the historic Pierce Ranch.
SPOT was founded when a group of concerned citizens, led by County Judge John Murrile, met in March 2008 to form an organization to do something about the stray pets in Wharton County. SPOT was incorporated in June 2008 and received its non-profit status in February 2009.
The mission of SPOT is to “Educate the public on the plight of abandoned pets, and to provide humane care, treatment and suitable homes for animals without owners.”
Initially, SPOT focused on rescuing abandoned dogs and cats off the streets. SPOT established a Spay-Neuter Program in 2013 and the program helps residents get their pets fixed and prevent unwanted litters. In 2014, a Barn Buddies Program (also known as a Trap-Neuter-Return or TNR Program) was added to address the problem of feral cats.
In addition, SPOT has made numerous presentations to civic and church groups, schools and youth organizations to educate county residents on responsible pet ownership.
Now established for 14 years, SPOT has shifted focus from saving specific dogs and cats to focusing on what it does best – rescuing, rehabilitating, relocating and promoting adoptions of dogs and cats in nearby animal shelters. They also help found or surrendered dogs and cats by relocating them to no-kill partners in other states.
SPOT has increased the organization’s lifesaving numbers to more than one life per day or over 4,700 dogs and cats since SPOT was formed.
President and treasurer Christine Stransky, along with first vice-president Becky Burrell, will be honored at Saturday’s event.
Stransky has served on the SPOT board since its inauguration in December of 2007.
Born and raised in Southern California, Stransky graduated from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, moved to Colorado, and ended up in Wharton in 1991. She taught at Wharton Junior High School until she and Bill became parents of triplets Elizabeth, Nick and Sarah. After her children started school, Stransky helped establish a Boys & Girls Club mentoring program, IMPACT, at Wharton ISD, and also served for 12 years on the Wharton ISD School Board. Now that her children are 23, Stransky is helping restructure SPOT to incorporate more volunteers and a team approach to saving dogs and cats.
Burrell began volunteering with SPOT in 2010
Burrell was born and raised in Houston, and has always had a pet – dog, cat, fish, bird, turtle, guinea pig, horse. She was taught to help an animal if possible. She studied criminology at Sam Houston and, after college, she worked at several land title companies. She moved to Wharton in 1996 to be near her family and then retired from corporate accounting. Besides serving as Treasurer for SPOT, Burrell works part-time for Hawes & Morris and is active in Grace Fellowship Church. Burrell has two dogs, both adopted from SPOT – Scamp and Sassy.
Those coming out to support the work SPOT does for animals in Wharton County will enjoy crawfish, spirits, drawings, a photo booth, a live auction and music by The Zydeco Dots.
Pierce Ranch is located at 1181 Pierce Ranch Rd, Pierce, TX and admission to the event is $60. For more information visit www.wcspot.org or email SPOT at wcspot@hotmail.com.
