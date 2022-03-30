The Texas Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its 123rd Annual State Conference at the Hyatt Regency Houston on March 16-20.
Presiding was Marcy Carter Lovick, State Regent. She has chosen as her theme “Answering the Call to Service with many varied Gifts.” Her scripture is found in Romans 12:6-8. She has chosen the bow reminiscent of a gift bow, symbolizing the scripture that guides us. The bow is embellished with sparkling brilliants, to represent the many Texas Daughters who share their gifts willingly and selflessly. The bow is centered with a pearl, circled by two rows of brilliants. The three together symbolize God, home, and country, which are always at the center of service.
During registration, each member received a pin in the shape of a gift tied in a red bow, and the program and name tag with ribbons. Comfort Wood Chapter was represented by delegates Regent Sarah Hudgins, Chaplain Hazel Foltyn, and Comfort Wood’s only graduate of the new members class, Susan Davenport. On behalf of member Patricia Blair, the chapter delivered 17 hand embroidered tea towels to the chair of the “Stitching for Children” committee. They sell knitted, embroidered, etc., items at the state conference and fall forum.
Texas is divided into 10 districts of which Comfort Wood is in District IX. The director is Donna Roberts of Guadalupe Victoria Chapter. Each director gave an oral and visual report of her district. She chose two pictures of Comfort Wood activities. One was of member and chair of DAR Service to Veterans and DAR Project Patriots, Pam Poncik. She was preparing gift boxes to be shipped overseas to soldiers. Another picture chosen was of the Commemorative Events Display at the Wharton County Historical Courthouse.
Each morning there is a musical processional, posting of the colors, pledges, singing of the national anthem and an invocation. A morning and afternoon business is held on Friday and Saturday, with breakfasts, luncheons and banquets in the evenings. Awards are given at each of the events.
The Comfort Wood Chapter received the following certificates for their work in 2021: Conservation; Planting Sunshine Gardens; Recycling; Project Patriot; Constitution Week; Genealogy Preservation; Chapter Achievement Award – Level 3; Awarding Scholarships; Meeting All Financial Deadlines; Excellence in Reporting; Outstanding Reports for the 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, 75th Anniversary of End of World War II, 400th Anniversary of Mayflower; Support of National Defense and National Defense committee; Flag Events; and individual certificates were given to Hazel Foltyn and Gloria Jalufka for Support of the American Indians Committee as well as Pat Blair for Patriot Records Projecting Indexing 2021.
At the end of the Saturday night formal National Defense Banquet, at the closing of the State Conference in unison the singing of “God Bless America”, a benediction, and retiring of the flags. The gavel went down on the 123rd State Conference.
