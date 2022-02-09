Local students listed on the President's Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville are undergraduates who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. They are:
Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez.
East Bernard: Melissa Fajkus, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Paige Nixon, Amanda Rincon Morale, Andrea Rincon Morales.
Wharton: Cooper Hawk.
The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5. They are:
Boling: Hailey Davis, Trista Garza, Kodi James, Samantha Pospisil, Dominique Rodriguez, Korbyn Rolf.
East Bernard: William Bohacek, Melissa Fajkus, Kortlan Faulk, Jared Fuechec, Rachel Kulcak, Katelynn Leonards, Mackensi Muzik, Paige Nixon, Amanda Rincon Morales, Andrea Rincon Morales.
Wharton: Gunnar Davidek, Cooper Hawk, Richard Heffner, Herlinda Hines.
