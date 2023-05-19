The sign-up deadline is fast approaching to enter the 2023 Wharton Chamber Citywide Garage Sale. The final day will be Tuesday, May 30. The sale will be Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3.
On sale days, Wharton will have dozens and dozens, and some more dozens, of garage sales all over town. We will publish a driving guide, online and on paper, listing all them.
The guide will say where the individual sales are located and explain the specific offerings of each. Each sale location will get a recognizable red-and-white sign to put in their yards. We also will publish a digital map showing each location.
You can find the garage sale sign-up forms at whartonchamber.com/garagesale or at the chamber office, 225 N. Richmond Road. The fee is just $10. (You get another $10 back when you return the sign after it’s over.)
The 2023 Wharton Chamber Golf Tournament will be Saturday, June 24, at the Wharton Country Club. Details are at whartonchamber.com/golf-tournament. We are looking for teams and sponsors. It will be a four-man scamble.
We also are accepting applications for the inaugural Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy led by Shannon Haltom. The class will run seven months, meeting once per month, starting in September. Mornings will be workshops and afternoons will be field trips. Meals and transportation are included. Scholarships are available.
Remember, also, that the Wharton County Farmers Market is each Saturday morning at Riverfront Park.
And we will have some new stuff to talk to you about in the coming weeks. Thanks!
