The sign-up deadline is fast approaching to enter the 2023 Wharton Chamber Citywide Garage Sale. The final day will be Tuesday, May 30. The sale will be Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3.

 On sale days, Wharton will have dozens and dozens, and some more dozens, of garage sales all over town. We will publish a driving guide, online and on paper, listing all them.

