The Wharton Lions Club honored to have Madeline Birdsong present as they welcomed and installed new members at the July meeting. Birdsong lives and works in Galveston as a middle school teacher and is the Lions Club District Governor.

Birdsong and Wharton club president Karen Smith, inducted new members including: Vance Snedecor, a transfer from the Needville Lions Club; Aubrey Limas, Max Barbee, Luisa Jimenez, Susan Welch and Becky Limas.

