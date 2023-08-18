The Wharton Lions Club honored to have Madeline Birdsong present as they welcomed and installed new members at the July meeting. Birdsong lives and works in Galveston as a middle school teacher and is the Lions Club District Governor.
Birdsong and Wharton club president Karen Smith, inducted new members including: Vance Snedecor, a transfer from the Needville Lions Club; Aubrey Limas, Max Barbee, Luisa Jimenez, Susan Welch and Becky Limas.
Liliana Johse, a columnist and Lion herself, works to promote the club and the good works they do in the community.
“We invite people to become a Lion, doing something throws you back into the world,” Johse said.
The Wharton club was chartered in 1928, making the club 95 years old in 2023.
“It has been reported that those who volunteer have higher levels of happiness, satisfaction including lower levels of depression. We want you to be a part of us,” Joshse said.
The Wharton Lions meet at noon on the first and third Thursday of the month at 9ers Grill on 1301.
