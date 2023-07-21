Texas Pilot Club district to be helmed by Wharton’s Spano

Wharton Pilot Club’s past president Krista Spano was elevated to Texas District Governor of Pilot International at the annual convention in Bellvue, Washington.

 Courtesy Photo

The Pilot Club motto is “True Course Ever” and Wharton’s Krista Spano will be plotting that true course as the new Texas District Governor of Pilot International.

A past president of the Pilot Club of Wharton, Spano was installed at the Pilot International Convention taking place from June 28-July 1, in Bellevue, Washington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.