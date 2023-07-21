Texas Pilot Club district to be helmed by Wharton’s Spano

The Pilot Club motto is “True Course Ever” and Wharton’s Krista Spano will be plotting that true course as the new Texas District Governor of Pilot International.
A past president of the Pilot Club of Wharton, Spano was installed at the Pilot International Convention taking place from June 28-July 1, in Bellevue, Washington.
A celebration took place at the Hyatt Regency during the annual convention in Bellevue. Wharton members in attendance assisted in Pilot International’s service project of assembling more than 3,000 hygiene packs for area youth in partnership with Bellevue LifeSpring. Bellevue LifeSpring is a charitable organization dedicated to providing food, clothing, education and emergency assistance to children and their families.
Wharton’s Pilot Club was also recognized as a Pacesetter Club and a 250 Club. Members and clubs contributing $250 are recognized as 250 Members or 250 Clubs, and a district where all clubs contribute that same amount are 250 Districts. Pacesetter Club acknowledges the club’s significant support of college scholarships.
The Wharton club, chartered in 1975, was represented at the convention by Spano and new Wharton club president Sandra Sanders. Both women serve in their leadership positions for the 2023-24 year.
Pilot’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world.
“To do this, we come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health, youth leadership and supporting those who care for others through our Pilot, Compass, and Anchor clubs,” Spano said.
Pilot International Founders Fund was established in 1975 to further Pilot’s humanitarian efforts. Since the Pilot International Founders Fund grant program began in 1977, nearly 1,200 grants totaling more than $1.8 million have been disbursed to Pilot Clubs to assist with service projects in their communities.
More than 1,145 scholarships totaling more than $1.3 million have also been granted to undergraduate and graduate students.
