Former NASA director Gerald D. Griffin will be the keynote speaker in Wharton on Friday, Veterans Day, during a program hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Comfort Wood Chapter.

Griffin, who was the flight director during the Apollo era and became the director of NASA in 1982, will speak at a luncheon at the Simply Divine Event Center, 300 W. Milam St. The luncheon starts at approximately 11:30 a.m. following the conclusion of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at the Wharton County Courthouse. The event is open to the public.

