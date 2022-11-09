Former NASA director Gerald D. Griffin will be the keynote speaker in Wharton on Friday, Veterans Day, during a program hosted by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Comfort Wood Chapter.
Griffin, who was the flight director during the Apollo era and became the director of NASA in 1982, will speak at a luncheon at the Simply Divine Event Center, 300 W. Milam St. The luncheon starts at approximately 11:30 a.m. following the conclusion of the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at the Wharton County Courthouse. The event is open to the public.
Griffin’s appearance is part of several Veterans Day activities going on locally. Among the events are:
• 7:30 a.m. The Wharton County Junior College student group Faith Family is hosting a gathering and moment of silence in front of the administration building by the flags.
• 8:15 a.m. Wharton Junior High School will hold a Veterans Day program.
• 9 a.m. Wharton Elementary School and East Bernard Junior High School will host programs.
• 11 a.m. The Wharton Pilot Club will host the program at the Wharton Veterans Memorial on the courthouse square.
• 1:30 p.m. Sivells Elementary School will host a program.
• El Campo Branch Library will host a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a pledge, benediction and the singing of the national anthem. There will be an opportunity for anyone who wishes to speak. Refreshments will be provided.
• El Campo ISD will hold the El Campo Schools Veterans Day parade from 8:15-9:30 a.m. starting at the El Campo Civic Center parking lot. The high school band will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Taps” to honor fallen soldiers. Veterans will then follow the parade to each ECISD campus and St. Philip Catholic School. Veterans are free to decorate their vehicles, and vehicles are only allowed in the parade if there is a veteran inside.
• American Legion Post 251 will hold a pork steak plate fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day and support the Legion. To-go plates only, no dining inside, includes pork steak, buttered potatoes, green beans, water or iced tea. Tickets are $12 and can be ordered by calling post commander David Smith at 979-578-2757.
• El Campo Lost Lagoon will host a Salute to Veterans Weekend from Nov. 11-13 at 665 County Road 451 El Campo. For more information, email info@eclostlagoon.com or call 979-275-1600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.