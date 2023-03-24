Pop Culture Power Show invading Stafford

Houston, get ready to feel the power this spring when the Pop Culture Power Show comes to town!

This new action-packed adventure invades the Stafford Centre March 31 to April 2 and features some of the top talent in the comic book and voice acting industries. From comics to cartoons and cosplay, Pop Culture Power Show has it all for thrill-seeking true believers!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.