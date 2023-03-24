Pop Culture Power Show invading Stafford

Houston, get ready to feel the power this spring when the Pop Culture Power Show comes to town!
This new action-packed adventure invades the Stafford Centre March 31 to April 2 and features some of the top talent in the comic book and voice acting industries. From comics to cartoons and cosplay, Pop Culture Power Show has it all for thrill-seeking true believers!
Meet and greet comic book writers and artists behind Transformers, G.I. Joe, and more. Among those already scheduled to appear are former Marvel Comics writer and editor in chief, Roy William Thomas (co-creator of Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Vision, Morbius, and more), comic writer Larry Hama (G.I. Joe, Wolverine, and more), comic artist Andrew Wildman (Transformers, G.I. Joe, X-Men: Adventures, Spider-Man 2099, and more), comic artist Angel Medina (Spawn, The Incredible Hulk, Sensational Spider-Man, Warlock and the Infinity Watch, Venom, and more), and comic artist David Angelo Roman (Rick and Morty).
Let’s hear it for the actors who will be talking shop in Stafford, Texas, for Pop Culture Power Show! Arthur Burghardt (G.I. Joe, Transformers) will be joined by Gregg Berger (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Spider-Man), as well as Zack Hoffman (G.I. Joe), and Morgan Lofting (G.I. Joe).
Follow Pop Culture Power Show on Facebook, and Instagram to be among the first to learn about more guest announcements and other surprises.
Come dressed for the occasion and meet up with notable cosplayers, including Houston’s own Basit Al-Kubra aka The Future Batman; Paris Cosplays, who is a bubbly Houston-based cosplayer, TikTok personality, and entertainer; and Peachy & Fairy, a collaboration of Houston-based cosplay sisters who not only share their passion for cosplay, but also share the same profession, birthdays, dress and shoe size!
Pop Culture Power Show will be held at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road, Stafford, on Friday, March 31, from 2-7 p.m., Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets, guest updates, volunteer opportunities, vendor information and more, visit www.pwrshows.com.
