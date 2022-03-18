Wharton ISD made improvements in early 1900s

(Editor’s note: This is the fifth part in a series on the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
1917-18 term under Superintendent Hodges: Wharton High School now has 14.5 credits by adding chemistry and Spanish to meet Class I accreditation for entry into the University of Texas without taking entry exam.
WISD has nine-month term with improvements: Indoor sanitary toilets for boys building, new blackboards, science class equipment, $230 new books for library.
Hodges and Principal S.R. LaMay tell parents to be more aware of where their children are outside of the home and who they are with as these two factors will affect their grades and attitude.
February 1917: WISD applies to enlarge school district [larger district, more taxpayers]. Flood of bills for repairs and supplies. Suits being filed for delinquent taxes due 1914-15.
March 7, 1918: Trustees engage attorney to file suit against delinquent school taxpayers for years 1914 and 1915.
December 1918: Representatives of the Texas Department of Education inspected WISD schools and found crowded classrooms, no suitable playground or equipment, no sanitary drinking fountains, no auditoriums, inadequate drainage, too small library space, overcrowding has led to students attending only half day to provide enough desks. 1918 Spanish flu adding to sorrows with deaths. [Recent Texas flu pandemics: 1957, 1968. 1992 highest; estimated 400,000 cases]
1919: $100,000 Bond for 4 new schools passes [1 white 3 black]; passes 176 yes 129 no; payable over 40 year [last payment 1959]. A 3-story brick school for whites built facing N Rusk St. WHS first school annual “The Key” published. Football team needs new uniforms. Spectator reports “Wharton football boys lost to Edna 25-0 but not bad when compared to Southwestern’s loss 108-0.”
WHS adds two new science classes plus Spanish II; needs Latin, 11th grade English and two higher level science classes to offer 21½ credits so grads can be fully accepted into any college.
April 27, 1919: WISD hire attorneys G G Kelley, J H H Dennis, and J Hawes to sue B R Taylor; fee $800 based on recovery of amount due. If nothing recovered no fee.
May 9, 1919: WISD accept settlement in suit to recover funds embezzled by B R Taylor held at Wharton National Bank. Of the $13,000, C D Kemp, W M Stafford and G A Harrison, bondsmen for B R Taylor, to pay $6,000 cash and $7,000 note with 6% interest.
August 8, 1919: Trustees hire Charles H Paige, Austin architect, for 5% construction cost to design new high school. C E Jopling wins contract for $69,852; includes heat/plumbing by A H Shafter of San Antonio bid $9,272.
October 23, 1919: new school site 9 acres sold by Mrs Corine Fullerton $4,100. Purchase went to vote with 3 Trustees yea, 3 Trustees nay; Board president RHD Sorrel broke tie w/yea.
1920 population: Wharton 2,346, El Campo 1,766, Glen Flora 700, East Bernard 400, Louise 300, Iago 200, Lane City 150, Pierce 100, Hungerford 100, Egypt 100, Magnet 50, Boling 20. WISD common school district: 4,389 White, 2,416 Black [obvious more families lived on farms then in towns].
May 1920: WHS graduates largest number in history: 14 grads, 6 males, 8 females. New high school’s added curriculum and teachers, well equipped classrooms, healthy facility, and hot meals encourage more students to stay in school to earn their diploma and teachers wanting to renew their contracts.
September 1920: students wanting to enter 9th grade must take an exam to qualify for entrance to high school. All grade levels: no late enrollment or attendance; those not in attendance first week must wait until 2nd semester. It costs WISD $60 per student per year; only $14.50 received from state school funds, balance from local school district taxation.
January 28, 1921: Wharton Spectator “Dedication of new high school has overflow crowd for ceremony held in auditorium. Construction began May 1920, but lack of construction materials delayed progress. This is a school every citizen and student can be proud of and it should serve our youth for many years.”
March 25: Wharton Spectator “Our WISD school system, while not without problems, is in better shape than most Texas school systems with new high school and three more planned modern schools for our colored children. Alas, many citizens have not paid their school taxes with $4,000 outstanding.”
May 1921: WISD 15 grads/4 males, 11 females. EBISD 12 grads/5 males, 7 females; Iago 7/1 male, 6 females.
