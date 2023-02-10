(Editor’s note: This is the eighth part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
If only words could fix problems for those who live along the Colorado River channel.
With the May 1915 formation of Colorado River Improvement Association, Congressman R.L. Henry concluded “This meeting will be remembered as one of the most important, historic meetings held regarding our capitol city of Austin and the Lower Colorado River Valley.”
Although the first dam at Austin was a tragic failure, it was the opinion building dams at Austin would provide a much-needed dependable water supply for the Lower Colorado River Valley. Chairman J.N. Simpson of Dallas told the press, “Enough water travels down the Colorado each year to pay 10,000-fold the expenditure of what it would cost the government to build dams in Austin.”
Rice was the new “money” in Texas where water was plentiful, but that water supply must be dependable. It is a coin toss as to which is worse – flooding or drought?
Rice, as a food crop, originated in China and was brought to Europe by Alexander the Great. First recorded rice crop in North America was planted 1609 in Virginia. First in Texas was planted 1853 near Beaumont. Circa 1900, land on the west side of Colorado more desirable for farming rice – less people, fewer roads, with prairie versus forest to prepare fields.
Year 2000, Wharton, Matagorda, and Colorado counties produced 50% of total acreage in Texas. Average yields are 8,000 pounds per acre. 2022, Texas is a top five US rice production states, down from top three in years past.
Numerous pumping plants along the Colorado supplied water to rice farmers. In our area: one at Lane City, one near Wharton, one at Glen Flora, and one just outside of Garwood – all privately owned. Owners could use pumping plant for personal use or sell captured water from Colorado to other rice farmers. Lissie Prairie and Danevang Prairie rice farmers drilled deep wells for their rice water. First rice mill in Wharton County built 1906 in El Campo. Today, UCRA and LCRA own all water in Colorado River, not land owners on either side.
1915 acreage using irrigation in Wharton, Matagorda, and Colorado counties totaled 55,000 acres. The pumping plant just across from Wharton was built by Japanese people who had purchased land from A.P. Borden. They planted 1,850 acres in rice using Russian workers. Their gasoline powered motor could deliver 35 cubic feet of water per second into their canals. The Hudgins family decided to plant 450 acres of rice on Lissie prairie; found they were better at raising cattle.
Common belief: water in any river was God sent source for all to take advantage of its presence. However, rice demanded a lot of water. Farmers downstream screamed they were not getting a fair share. First Texas case filed over water rights was in 1863, before rice was culprit. Cases are still being heard; one as recent as May 2022. [Prior to LCRA, BRA and other river authorities, if you had water rights via purchase or decree, you could use or sell that right.]
July 1915, to irrigate 40,000 acres in rice, farmers paid $15,000 [4 cents per acre] for water removed from Lake Austin [second dam completed early 1915] 1915: $100 equal $2,932.39 today’s 2022-dollar value; $15,000 equal almost $300,000.00 today’s 2022 dollar value or $7.50 per acre.
December 1915, Lt. Col. C.S. Riche, Corps of Army engineers reported, “I feel constrained to report Colorado River, above mile 21, is not at present time worthy of improvement by general government funding from navigation standpoint. I nevertheless believe a suitable survey of river and its bottom from Austin to the mouth should be made if possible, as this would be of permanent value for all interests concerned.”
March 1, 1916 a meeting was held in Wharton with more than 300 attendees. The State Board of Water Engineers ruled water could not be held in Austin’s lake at expense of rice growers unless this water deemed necessary for light and power for city of Austin resident’s wellbeing.
With no government funding to build levees, the idea to dig around The Raft just below Wharton was again on the table for discussion. A meeting was held December 9, 1916 in Wharton County courthouse with representatives from Matagorda and Colorado counties. Presented was an agreement from landowners promising to pay 50% of cost to cut a channel around The Raft.
Numerous meetings were held during 1916 and early 1917. April 14, 1917 USA entered WWI and all interests and activities of America were switched to winning the war. New problem added to water needs – water for military camps. These camps in Texas with 25,000-50,000 soldiers were top priority for water.
Nature did not help. Over the next 2 years Texas endured its greatest in-area drought – top to bottom, east to west. Colorado became a pitiful thin streamlet. This was repeated in 1925 with a severe drought in central and south Texas. Travis County’s normal cotton production was 40,000-70,000 bales of cotton; 1925 only 2,212 bales produced.
1923 saw passage of SB 54 sponsored by Congressman T J Holbrook District 17 which included Wharton and Matagorda counties. To have money to cut channel around The Raft - State taxes would be remitted for 25 years to pay bonds; Matagorda County $695,000 and Wharton County $540,000. Most of the land values in 1920 averaged $50-$150 per acre – a far cry from today’s land values for ranching or farming approximately $6,000-$10,000 per acre. 1920 $50 equal $750 in 2022; $150 equal $2,200 in 2022.
The Colorado flood plain is chocolate-colored alluvium of great depth and Wharton County has always ranked as one having the most fertile land selling for the highest prices in Texas since 1846. 1859 Wharton County land sold for $10.50 per acre; 2nd ranked were Ft Bend and Washington counties selling for $8.50 per acre. Colorado County $4.60, Matagorda County $3, Jackson County $2. Lowest was Hidalgo County 22 cents per acre.
1925 consensus was to authorize and encourage reclamation of overflow lands. Levee districts to be organized with bonds upon lands issued and proceeds used for reclamation. The law would require a State Reclamation Engineer to approve all levee plans with levee designing based on topographic map of entire river valley, supported by hydrographic measurement of the stream. Dams and locks would have to be part of the process. 2020 evidence of work beginning.
The CRIA, with no funds, continued to hold meetings to keep program of having Colorado become a navigable “highway”. Levee system for Wharton County falls short of progress again.
