Cars and trucks filled the drive-thru line and parking lot Saturday afternoon for Boling Community Center’s dinner and dance fundraiser.
Meal tickets for the Aug. 26 event went on sale early in July for a pork steak dinner with green beans and bacon and onion potatoes. Plates were $15 each, the dance was free to all.
“We’re very happy with the turnout, the hall could really use some renovations,” president of the Boling Community Center, Walter Pospisil said.
Pospisil has worked with the center for more than 12 years, serving as president previously from 2012-16.
“The center has been kept up but it hasn’t had any major renovations since 1998,” Pospisil said.
The center is comprised of the main hall, Fellowship Hall and St. Joseph’s Pavilion. There is a Little League ball field and football practice field on the nine-acre grounds.
Members of the community center board send out 230 sponsorship letters asking for support and received 53 positive responses bringing in more than $30,000 for the fundraiser.
“We’re really happy with the number of people that kicked in to support the community center,” Pospisil said.
The funds will be used to replace the floor and raise the ceiling in the main hall.
Pospisil credited the upcoming younger generation for revitalizing the community center and its efforts.
“Young people like DJ Petrosky and others have really stepped up to give back to the community in a big way,” Pospisil said.
Petrosky is a small business owner in Boling and he’s helped draw more young people to serve the community and the center.
“It’s our home town and we want to give back, to keep the traditions alive,” Petrosky said.
The center posted on social media that all plates were sold and spoken for by 4 p.m. on Saturday but they would sell any unclaimed orders after 7 p.m.
The hall filled up with diners eating in and checking out the drawing and auction items.
After the dinner and drawings, the band Steel Country took to the stage and rocked the hall with music old and new.
With meal tickets, auction and drawings minus expenses, the center drew more than $59,000 in support. Follow their progress and support the community center here: bolingcommunitycenter.com.
