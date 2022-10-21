WCJC Choir performs with Wharton Community Choir

Members of the Wharton County Junior College Choir and the Wharton Community Choir rehearse for the upcoming Fall Choir Concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Horton Foote Theater in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public. 

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College Choir is teaming up with the Wharton Community Choir, a local organization of singers and musicians, for a concert featuring classics of choral literature.

“This uplifting concert celebrates the joy of shared musical experiences,” said WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti.

