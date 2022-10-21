WCJC Choir performs with Wharton Community Choir

The Wharton County Junior College Choir is teaming up with the Wharton Community Choir, a local organization of singers and musicians, for a concert featuring classics of choral literature.
“This uplifting concert celebrates the joy of shared musical experiences,” said WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti.
The Fall Choir Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Horton Foote Theater in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Selections include “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Blue Skies,” the spiritual “Ride the Chariot” and “Light the Hallway” by well-known vocal group Pentatonix. Paoletti said his choir students are excited to share the stage with the Wharton Community Choir’s veteran performers.
“It’s always fun to sing vocal jazz standards,” he said. “These songs are difficult to sing because of the close harmonies and complex rhythms. I have a wonderful group of talented students who are able to rise to the challenge of performing these masterworks of jazz.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.