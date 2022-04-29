WCJC Choir students make all-state

Two Wharton County Junior College Choir students recently performed in San Antonio as part of the Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir.
Bailey Bronsell of Rosenberg and Jazmine Harris of Bay City attended the Texas Music Educators Conference in San Antonio earlier this spring after being named to the all-state group. The students began rehearsing for their auditions last fall.
“The music was particularly challenging,” said WCJC Choir Director Dr. Karl Paoletti.
In addition to a Latin piece by Mozart, Bronsell and Harris also had to learn selections in German and South African. Two-hour rehearsals were held daily.
“We practiced a lot,” said Harris.
After making the All-State Choir, the students had the chance to perform with approximately 100 community college singers from across the state at the San Antonio convention.
A guest clinician from Baylor University conducted the group, which practiced for three days before participating in a live performance.
“There were a lot of very talented singers there,” Bronsell said.
Bronsell and Harris are both music majors and plan to continue their education after they graduate from WCJC. Bronsell will pursue a music degree at Houston Baptist University and Harris will pursue a songwriting degree at Middle Tennessee State University.
