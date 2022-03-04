Jim “Zig” Zigarowski never thought he would see Nola Brown again. Brown never wanted to see Zigarowski ever again. Fate had other plans.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Five years ago
This is Brad Meltzer when he is 47. Taking a social media time-out and a brief sabbatical from writing his popular “I am” children’s books, Meltzer embarks on his 13th thriller and the eagerly awaited sequel to “The Escape Artist” as he begins penning “The Lightning Rod.” In the ensuing four years Meltzer co-writes two non-fiction books about conspiracies to kill presidents George Washington (“The First Conspiracy”) and Abraham Lincoln (“The Lincoln Conspiracy”), both with co-author Josh Mensch. He also publishes 14 more children’s books with illustrator Chris Eliopoulos. But that’s not all.
Today
“The Lightning Rod” (William Morrow, 2022) will debut on the New York Times Best Seller list when it is published March 8. All of Meltzer’s novels have made the list and “The Lightning Rod” is no exception. Picking up a couple years after “The Escape Artist” ended, Meltzer returns to the world of Nola Brown and Jim “Zig” Zigarowski, and once again they are thrust together by chance and circumstance into a murder mystery with more plot twists than a tightly-wound rubber band.
The book opens with a stolen car, a stealthy pursuit, an attempted theft, and three murders. And that’s just the prologue. Returning to Zigarowski’s reasonably mundane life as a mortician, he is called back into action at Dover Air Force Base to work on the body of Lt. Col. Archie Mint, one of the murder victims – one of their own. Mint, however, is a man of many secrets, including one that ties him closely with Nola, which is what brings her out of hiding after losing her job as the Army’s artist-in-residence. Nola, however, isn’t the only one who surfaces. There is another with both a close tie to Nola and an interest in Mint’s secrets.
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Last year
Meltzer’s media empire is exploding. On top of his dozen thrillers, five non-fiction works, and 35 children’s books, Meltzer has also written two graphic novels, three anthologies, and numerous comic books. Also to his credit are three televisions shows, “Brad Meltzer’s Lost History,” Brad Meltzer’s Decoded,” and “Jack and Bobby.” He also has the current PBS cartoon show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.”
His big announcement, however, is that after 25 years in the business and numerous best-selling thrillers, he now has a movie deal. Naturally, it will be based on one of his books, but not one of the thrillers. It will be based on the non-fiction “The Lincoln Conspiracy.” Nia DaCosta will direct the film for Netflix.
Today
The adventures of Zig and Nola delve into secret government sites, both digitally and in the real world. Black House and Grandma’s Pantry. Although works of fiction, they have their roots in reality.
“It’s one of the best secrets I’ve ever had access to,” Meltzer said. “The U.S. government has a dozen top-secret warehouses all across the country to prepare for chemical and biological attacks. It’s called the Strategic National Stockpile — the government’s plan for how to deal with the worst large-scale attacks and biological threats like COVID. That’s who handled Ebola in 2014. And Zika in 2016. And who would’ve been storing all the COVID-19 vaccines had they existed before the pandemic. It’s one of the hardest places to research. The only reason I got the info was because my research took place pre-COVID.”
Meltzer has made a career out of exposing secrets from the nooks and crannies of American history. Yet he’s pretty good at keeping his own.
“I can’t say much, but I’ll just say this idea is based on real details that came from a former top technology officer in the government,” he said of the fictional military ops game Black House.
In “The Lightning Rod,” Meltzer introduces new characters and fleshes out minor ones from “The Escape Artist.” Meltzer brings Nola’s twin brother, Roddy, to the forefront. Now a cop, Roddy is every bit as contentious and conniving as his mysterious sister. Trouble is drawn to them, and to the affable Zig.
Using short chapters and frequent flashbacks, Meltzer continually teases the reader with speculation and intrigue to turn the page, again, and again, and again.
Epilogue
As with all of Meltzer’s novels, there are many secrets hidden between the lines. There are salutes to colleagues and friends, hidden codes and messages, all the fun kinds of things that keep Meltzer rolling. And rolling he is.
“If I do this correctly, it’ll be more than a trilogy. But yes, already working on the next book,” he said.
For Meltzer, exploring the yin and yang of Zig and Nola is a character study from within.
“Zig is the side of me that believes that people are good. It’s a hard side to maintain these days. But it’s a side worth fighting for,” he said. “Nola is the side that believes broken things must be fixed at all costs, and that you should never stop, ever. But together, they represent the real truth: That the best secrets we keep are the ones we keep from ourselves.”
