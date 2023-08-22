Cotton Can’t Stand The Heat

A cotton field in East Bernard shows shorter plants with smaller bolls due to severe drought conditions. While cotton can tolerate high daytime temperatures, it needs cool nights to strengthen and grow large bolls.

 Photo by Al Dubé

While the gulf churns up potential relief from drought conditions, Wharton county is still vulnerable to the effects of a 1.86-inch rainfall deficit.

Record heat and lack of precipitation have made this July the 30th driest month on record over the past 129 years, contributing to water line breaks in the city of Wharton and detrimental effects on its agricultural production.

