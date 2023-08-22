While the gulf churns up potential relief from drought conditions, Wharton county is still vulnerable to the effects of a 1.86-inch rainfall deficit.
Record heat and lack of precipitation have made this July the 30th driest month on record over the past 129 years, contributing to water line breaks in the city of Wharton and detrimental effects on its agricultural production.
“We’ve had between seven to ten breaks in the past week,” Wharton Public Information Officer Paula Favors said.
That’s just slightly fewer than El Campo, which is handling two water main breaks a day.
Torrential rains from tropical storm conditions in the gulf could exacerbate public utility problems as dry, cracked ground that has subsided during drought suddenly becomes saturated, causing further subsidence.
The county is in severe drought throughout 84% of the area, with a little over 15% in extreme drought, according to www.drought.gov, a resource of the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS)
NIDIS categorizes drought conditions from D0 to D4. Abnormally Dry is stage D0 and refers to a region that is coming out of or going into drought. D4 is the most intense category according to NIDIS and Wharton County stands at D2 for now.
It is estimated that there are 80,643 acres of cotton, 69,499 acres of corn and 30,369 acres of rice in Wharton County affected by drought. While farmers and ranchers know that end-of-summer rains will bring relief to the landscape, they still have to deal with dry conditions until that rain gets here.
“Cotton yields have been reduced by about a half bale to three quarters of a bale per acre,” Wharton County Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Bowen says cotton can tolerate heat well, but the warmer-than-usual nights have had a greater effect.
“People from around here can tell, the plants are shorter this season and the bolls are a little smaller,” Bowen said.
Bowen explains that, because of heat, lack of moisture and the absence of cool, nighttime temperatures, the cotton crop matured early this year.
Cotton originated in a tropical climate and cotton plants will regulate their temperature, just like warm blooded animals.
According to Bowen, although cotton can cool itself, it cannot heat itself. More than 99.9% of the water taken up by the plants is used to evaporatively cool them.
Cotton plants attempt to keep their temps between 74 and 90 degrees - the optimum range for growth and photosynthesis.
“On a hot, dry afternoon, well-watered cotton plants are often 10 degrees cooler than the air temperature around them,” Bowen said.
This year’s corn harvest has also been affected by the drought but in a different way.
“Corn production is still very good with more than 120,000 acres planted this year - up 28% from last year,” Bowen said.
Farmers raising corn are producing 150 bushels per acre on average, with lighter bushels in areas of less rain. This year, grain storage is the problem.
Elevator operators have been challenged with making room for the big corn crop and some elevators have had to limit the number of trucks dropping off grain.
“They’ve had to ship out grain faster to make room for more,” Bowen said.
With the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Wharton County at between 700-800, the land is absolutely dry and this has affected grazing pastures for livestock.
“We see sales have picked up at barns across the county, and that’s one strategy ranchers use to deal with drought - thin the herds,” Bowen said.
Wharton farmers grew a third less hay last year than they normally do and this year hasn’t been much different. Ranchers are hopeful for fall to bring some tropical rainstorms.
“Ranchers have had to substitute for the lack of hay and good grazing fields with rice, corn and sorghum stubble,” Bowen said.
While ranchers and farmers are making the best of a bad situation, they are hopeful that the expected rains this fall will allow for another harvest of hay before winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.