Hygienists reunite, celebrate 50 year history

They came, they met, they conquered 50 years of lost friendship and memories on Saturday, April 22, at Wharton County Junior College, where it all began.
Just like it was yesterday, on May 18,1973, twenty-eight young women graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from WCJC. After that evening ,they went out to take on the world – feet first.
The class met at five, ten, fifteen and even twenty years, before they started losing contact with one another. Their lives and interests changed , but with 50 years being such a milestone, work began to locate and reach out to all members to schedule a time to meet and celebrate. They did just that on a beautiful Saturday morning and into the afternoon; visiting and reminiscing about the adventures that occurred while students; as well as catching up on everyone’s lives since college.
While they started their education in the Peace building on the WCJC campus in 1971, there is now a building completely dedicated to the classes of Applied Science and degrees affiliated with this area of higher education. They had an opportunity to tour the Dr. Anna Harrison Dental Hygiene Clinic; as well as the amazing nursing and EMT lab. What a difference 50 years makes.
The reunited class enjoyed a delicious lunch provided by Great Western Dining. They also had a chance meeting with the Betty McCrohan, president of WCJC while touring.
As the day drew to a close, some members of the class left to return home while others stayed for dinner before leaving for the evening.
“It was a great day and it appeared that a good time was enjoyed by all in attendance,” graduate of the class of 1973 Helen Folschinsky said.
The graduates thanked McCrohan for allowing the reunion at WCJC and Great Western Dining for the meal provided. Carol Derkowski, Chairperson of the Division of Allied Health helped with guidance and expertise, as well and organizing and putting the reunion together, with the help of Folschinsky and Ann Pavliska.
