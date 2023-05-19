Hygienists reunite, celebrate 50 year history

WCJC Dental Hygiene class of 1973, front row (l-r): Cathy Bost, Killeen; Pam Bland, Richmond; Ann Pavilska, Alleyton; Shannon Johnson, League City and Betty Lowe, Angleton. Back row (l-r): Debbie Brown, Pearland; Vickie Carroll, Brenham; Diane Lanier, The Woodlands; Carol Derkowski, Chappell Hill; Janet Folschisnky, Tomball and Arleta Hurr, Liberty.

 Courtesy Photo

They came, they met, they conquered 50 years of lost friendship and memories on Saturday, April 22, at Wharton County Junior College, where it all began.

Just like it was yesterday, on May 18,1973, twenty-eight young women graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from WCJC. After that evening ,they went out to take on the world – feet first.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.