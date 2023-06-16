Visitors to Riverside Hall in East Bernard got their polka on and had their fill of pastries and barbecue at the 32nd Annual Czech Kolache Klobase Festival in East Bernard.
The festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with Ennis Czech Boys on the hall stage and Al Sulak’s Country sounds rocking the outdoor pavilion as guests arrived.
Outside the hall booths featuring handmade crafts, clothing and souvenirs, some of which were specifically Czech or Bohemian in origin. Local artisans packed the marketplace with handmade soaps, jewelry and traditional foods.
The Pustejovsky’s, Kevin and Christine, brought candles, bath and shaving soaps from their home business “Pustejovsky Soap.”
“I started making soaps for shaving back in 2015 and we expanded our business in 2020 to make candles and bar soaps,” Kevin said.
The couple hail from Spring and both worked in the food service industry before starting out on their own.
“After making some bar soaps we started making candles because the ingredients and the equipment are compatible,” Christine said.
The two have been working their business together now for five years.
Outside the hall visitors bought and nibbled on fresh kolaches of all varieties and enjoyed barbecue chicken, sausage and all the trimmings. Sausage sandwiches and hamburgers were served later in the afternoon.
Drawings for handcrafted quilts, a cake walk full of homemade pastries and plenty of kolaches were available all afternoon while bands such as the Dujka Bros., Red Ravens, Czech and Then Some kept the stage warm inside the hall.
KJT officials from the state office held a kolache eating contest for different age groups.
“We sponsor the contest each year and we give the tiny tots a half of a kolache for the contest. We’re very careful for their safety,” Michael Reznicek said.
Reznicek, sales director for KJT, and his wife Melba said they were proud to sponsor the contest. KJT stands for “Katolická Jednotá Texaská” or, in Czech, the Catholic Union of Texas, a 134-year-old fraternal benefit insurance society.
Late in the day the marketplace wrapped up but the music kept going until 8 p.m.
Inside the main hall Rick and Debra Halfmann, King and Queen of the National Polka Fest 2023, twirled on the dance floor to the sounds of Czech and Then Some.
“We’ve been dancing since before we were married, 45 years ago,” Rick Halfmann said.
“We dance polkas, waltzes and country oldies,” Debra added.
The Red Ravens closed out the evening with more polkas and traditional Czech music as festival goers wrapped up their kolaches and headed out.
