If cattle exported from India are known as Zebu why are they called Brahman in USA? ABBA was chartered to establish a standard of excellence for recognizing breed qualities of cattle having mixed zebu lineage – both gray and red. Several spellings considered. Final term for new breed to be American Brahman in any formal reference to this distinct Bos indicus breed.

February 28, 1924, nineteen men with Zebu bloodline herds were invited to meet in Houston at old Rice Hotel [17 attended]. They agreed current offspring of Zebu crosses should be recognized as a new breed. Wharton County cattlemen present: Pierce Withers, grandson of Shanghai; JL Reitz, El Campo [1931 Reitz cattle assessed “best Brahmans in US”]. AP Borden and Walter Hudgins were unable to attend but contributed ideas. Also in attendance were VW Parr, Bureau of Animal Industry and JL Lush of Texas A&M College.

