If cattle exported from India are known as Zebu why are they called Brahman in USA? ABBA was chartered to establish a standard of excellence for recognizing breed qualities of cattle having mixed zebu lineage – both gray and red. Several spellings considered. Final term for new breed to be American Brahman in any formal reference to this distinct Bos indicus breed.
February 28, 1924, nineteen men with Zebu bloodline herds were invited to meet in Houston at old Rice Hotel [17 attended]. They agreed current offspring of Zebu crosses should be recognized as a new breed. Wharton County cattlemen present: Pierce Withers, grandson of Shanghai; JL Reitz, El Campo [1931 Reitz cattle assessed “best Brahmans in US”]. AP Borden and Walter Hudgins were unable to attend but contributed ideas. Also in attendance were VW Parr, Bureau of Animal Industry and JL Lush of Texas A&M College.
March 18, 1924 organizational meeting elected AM McFaddin, Victoria County, president; JW Sartwelle, Harris/Matagorda counties, secretary. [1920 Sartwelle owned almost 2,000 grade Brahmans, largest herd in US] JJ Carroll, Wilson County, treasurer; AP Borden, 1st Vice President; Pierce Withers 2nd VP; Wm Cornelius, Matagorda County, 3rd VP; WM Carroll, Beaumont, Treasurer. Board of Directors: AM McFaddin, AP Borden, WM Carroll, WS Jacobs, JW Sartwelle, RJ Kleberg, Jr, JL Reitz, TC Dunn Jr, RH Wood. Appraisal Committee: JW Sartwelle, FW Neuhaus, and CD Wheeler. *Early records were lost to a fire; new records created from memory of members.
First animal registered with ABBA was McFaddin’s young bull Sam Houston, a prodigy of his bull Prince. McFaddin donated Sam Houston, a red Brahman, for auction. The bull calf was led into the Rice Hotel lobby and sold to Richard Coon of Dalhart, Texas for $1,000; McFaddin gave that money to Red Cross. Coon’s ranch in the Texas panhandle had numerous Brahman cattle where Coon loved taking photos of them standing in snow to show adaptability.
Without creation of American Brahman Breeders Assoc, destiny of Zebu upgrades as a new breed would not have had an impact on the beef-market future. British cattle breeders considered Zebu a danger to their future in the beef market. However, the same breeders later embraced the hybrid vigor proven to increase their sales, not decrease sales.
JD Hudgins and WS Jacobs ranches were the largest purchasers of the 1924 Brazilian Zebu importation. From this group Sartwelle ranch purchased Aristocrata, the bull who would sire Manso. 1924 disease occurrences impacted cattle industry and almost put ranchers out of business. Summer 1924 tick fever, a problem with European breeds, decimated these herds; Zebu bloodlines showed no effect. December 1924, hoof & mouth disease discovered on Jacobs’ Harris County ranch [county quarantined/infected slaughtered]. December 24th blizzard brought below freezing temperature and sleet to Texas Gulf Coast. Temperatures below freezing for two weeks affected Zebu breeds the hardest due to not having long hair to contain body heat.
Gulf Coast losses: Sartwelle 3,000 head; Pierce ranch 1,500 head; Hudgins ranch 49 bull yearlings and 300 mature cattle; Mentor Northington, Rachel Hudgins’ nephew, over 200 head. A 40% cattle herd loss across Texas. With spring thaw, the bodies began to bloat and decay. Passengers riding the train from Houston to Victoria had to shut the train’s windows to keep the dead cattle smell from entering their railcar.
1925 shipment of Brazilian Brahmans arrives: 120 bulls, 18 females. July 25, 1925 foot and mouth disease found on Jacobs’ ranch; thought to have come in with 1925 shipment. Harris, Galveston and Ft Bend counties placed under quarantine. August 5th, 18 head killed then buried with quick lime to hasten decay. December 25, 1925 another blizzard barrels through Texas leaving behind dead cattle and many other farm animals, but not the 1924 numbers. January 26,1926 another blizzard hits the Gulf Coast, but with snow vs. sleet. Snow does not affect livestock like sleet which clings to the bodies, thus survival rate is greater. January 1, 1928 Artic front sends temperatures down to 15 degrees, but a dry front. This one did not kill off mature livestock, mostly young calves and very old cattle.
AP Borden replaced by J F Hutchins as manager for Pierce Estate. 1930 AM McFaddin dies; Hutchins now president of ABBA, Walter Hudgins, secretary. *Walter technically secretary, but his sister Eola Border took over his duties. 1931, ABBA Herd Book becomes the cornerstone of “registered American Brahman” cattle. 1937, Eola officially elected recording secretary and held this position until 1948. 1931-1948, ABBA headquarters officially located in the office of JD Hudgins ranch in Hungerford – rent free.
ABBA now recognized by US Government, State of Texas and Republic of Cuba. [Cuba’s ranchers among largest importers and exporters of Brahman cattle until Fidel Castro’s takeover.] Brahman ranchers in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina join. January 1, 1941, ABBA closes registry for “foundation stock” [descendants from pure-blooded Zebu imported directly from India to the Americas]. 1942, members hire Margaret Watkins of Hungerford to assist Eola Border in ABBA secretarial duties. WWII saved the cattle industry. More than 1 billion pounds of beef was shipped to European Allies and US soldiers. Brahman crosses get best prices at market due to beefiness quality.
1942 closed “charter” membership with #150 Mack Birdwell, Beaumont. Wharton County Charter Membership Roll: #5 JL Reitz Estate, #13 Pierce Withers, #125 Raymond Dickson [son of HB Dickson],#18 Abell Brothers, #19 Claude Appling, #23 SC Border, #24 WA Border, #25 LP Bunge, #26 Lester Bunge, #29 Dr Green Davidson, #33 IV Duncan, #35 Lanier Forgason, #38 GA Harrison, #45 Donald G Hudgins, #46 Edgar Hudgins, #47 Walter Hudgins, #49 JF Hutchins, #50 Marshal G Johnson, #57 Ted Mangum, *#80 Lizzie Wilbeck (Hungerford), *#91 Mrs Wilbur Webb, Jr (Danevang) 1st women to register their Brahmans, [Webbs both Danish; Lizzie married a Dane] #101 Carlton R Hudgins, #131 Sidney Wilbeck [Lizzie’s son]. Charter included 6 ranches from Cuba, 1 Mexico [Guzman Willis, rancher who saved Ruffier’s 1924 Brazilian herd from banditos], 15 Louisiana, 6 Florida.
1947, ABBA membership divided into 6 areas. Area 3: Wharton, Matagorda, Jackson, Lavaca, Colorado, Austin, Fayette, Washington, Bastrop, Lee, Burleson, Brazos. 97 members. New Wharton County members: Clemons Appling, Louise; Mrs Helen Anthis Clay, El Campo; Dr TL Davidson, Wharton; Duncan Bros, El Campo, Jim B Forgason, Hungerford; Guy Glaze, Louise; AG Gordon, Louise; Tommie Gresham, Louise; AC Guttenberger, Hungerford; Mrs Dora Hudgins, Hungerford; Leon Locke, Hungerford; Dr TM Neal, Wharton; LT Stewart, Wharton; Arthur B Hudgins, Hungerford; ER Nelson, El Campo; Wilbur Webb. Jr, Danevang; JL Myatt, El Campo; Wade S Roberts, El Campo; Hans T Andersen, Danevang; Adrian Johnson, El Campo; Joe Burger, Jr, Wharton, PL Marquess, Wharton. *Area 2 has the fewest counties but largest number member ranches (141): Brazoria, Ft Bend, Galveston, Harris, Waller. Creeping city limits and residential growth eliminated many of these ranches.
States: Louisiana 54, Florida 73, California 8, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 4, Alabama 3. Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, New York with 1 or 2. Cuba had 19 registered ABBA ranches; Mexico 5; Venezuela 2; Brazil and Colombia 1 each.
