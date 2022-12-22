The following five Wharton County students received degrees during the 2022 fall semester at Sam Houston State University:
The following five Wharton County students received degrees during the 2022 fall semester at Sam Houston State University:
East Bernard
Whitney Berry, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business
William Bohacek, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology, Cum Laude
Boling
Brooklyn Marek, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice
Dominique Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science, education
Korbyn Rolf, Bachelor of Science, construction management, Cum Laude.
Midwestern State University recognized 1,115 honor students for the fall 2022 semester. The President’s Honor Roll included 438 students, the Provost’s Honor Roll included 338 students, and the Dean’s Honor Roll included 339 students. Amber Orsak of Wharton made the Provost’s Honor Roll in education.
