What began as a school assignment to practice penmanship and writing turned into a friendship that spanned time and oceans of distance for a Wharton woman.
Born on the isle of Mauritius, approximately 1,100 nautical miles off the southeastern coast of East Africa, east of Madagascar, Isabelle Ouimette moved with her family to Sydney, Australia as a young girl. Two years before that a school assignment brought her in contact with a pen-pal in Germany and they have been in contact ever since.
In grade school, Ouimette wrote letters to her friend Marion Seelos, a girl her age who lived in Berlin. The two shared letters about their day-to-day lives and little things that went on in their school.
Ouimette’s favorite subject was geography and she loved to hear about Germany and places that Seelos had been to.
“My parents moved to Australia to make a better life for us, and that formed my adventurous spirit and love of travel,” Ouimette said.
Ouimette grew up and worked at various jobs in Sydney, all the while maintaining a long distance friendship with Seelos and another pen-pal.
The other pen-pal and Ouimette lost touch over the years but her friendship with Seelos remained strong.
Ouimette is tech-savy and met her husband Ron in IRQ - an early internet chat protocol. Ron lived outside of Boston, Mass., and she still lived in Sydney when they began chatting online. The two had a lot in common and eventually their friendship blossomed into love, and that love would bring them together in Boston.
Ouimette moved to Boston but made sure her pen-pal always knew where she was living and, though they were now exchanging emails, they took the time to share postcards and letters on occasion.
Ouimette married Ron and the two celebrated the birth of their son André in Boston.
When Ouimette was six months pregnant with her son André she learned he would be born with four specific cardiac defects known collectively as Tetralogy of Fallot.
Formerly known as Steno-Fallot tetralogy, the cardiac defects include pulmonary stenosis, which is a narrowing of the exit from the right ventriclel; a ventricular septal defect, right ventricular hypertrophy and an overriding aorta. The rare condition prompted Ouimette to become involved in the MyHeart New England organization, eventually becoming the chapter director at their corporate office in Boston.
MyHeart has an office in Houston and when the chapter in Boston closed she and her husband didn’t think twice, simply moved to Texas.
Seelos and her husband Jürgen have two boys of their own and one of them has a birthday just three days apart from André, so Ouimette had a friend to share her stories with.
“We were writing letters less and were down to once or twice a year depending on what was going on,” Ouimette said.
André is now 15 years old and is in great health, so the two find other things to share when writing to each other.
The two began using an app that allows them to chat more regularly, and they had planned to meet three different times.
“The first time we planned to meet was in L.A., but a snafu with the airline prevented that,” Ouimette said.
They were going to try to meet again last Feb., but Seelos’ husband caught COVID and plans were put aside.
The third time was a charm and the two met recently at Buc’ees in Wharton.
“Marion’s husband was in Houston for a conference and they took time to meet us here where we live,” Ouimette said.
Ouimette and her husband both live in Wharton and both work at Wharton Ford. She works in the accounting department and Ron works in parts and services.
“We spent the day reminiscing and we took them to the Flying Cow in Richmond,” Ouimette said.
Ouimette and her family hope to meet up again with the Seelos’ in France. They are not sure when that will happen, but they are staying in touch and will remain e-mail pen-pals for a long time.
