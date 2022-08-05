Wharton AFJROTC earns high honor

Members of the Wharton High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps present the colors during the Wharton ISD’s Draft Day celebration for new teachers last week at Wharton Elementary School.

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets of Wharton High School were recently named the recipients of the Academic Year 2021-2022 Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award; the highest unit-level award in AFJROTC.

This prestigious award recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities (there are currently over 870 AFJROTC units worldwide). The mission of AFJROTC is to “Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”

