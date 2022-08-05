Wharton AFJROTC earns high honor

The Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets of Wharton High School were recently named the recipients of the Academic Year 2021-2022 Silver Star Community Service with Excellence Award; the highest unit-level award in AFJROTC.
This prestigious award recognizes the top 5% of all AFJROTC units based on community service in support of schools and local communities (there are currently over 870 AFJROTC units worldwide). The mission of AFJROTC is to “Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.”
The importance of service and understanding how it positively impacts the cadets, schools, communities, and the nation is a critical component of what the AFJROTC strives to teach through its program and is a central part of its mission. The award also recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors, and the support of the school and the local community.
During Academic Year 2022, the cadets from Wharton High School’s AFJROTC program completed 668.21 hours of dedicated community service. Each cadet will receive the Silver Star Community Service Award ribbon to be worn on their uniform.
