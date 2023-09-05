True crime stories always draw an audience and a true crime story that involved the head of one of Texas’ largest ranches drew a crowd to the Wharton County Historical Museum on Thursday to meet and greet the author of “Robert’s Story: A Texas Cowboy’s Troubled Life and Horrifying Death,” by Stephen G. Michaud.
“We’re very excited. We have people from Refugio, Arkansas and even farther away. Just this morning I got a call from a woman who said she was bringing a carpool of people from Edna,” event organizer Barbara Hawes Morris said.
Morris and her husband Sterling, along with Jim and Luann Williams, entertained more than 60 people attending the event with the author and served hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks before Michaud spoke about his book.
Jim Williams took the podium first to introduce the author and talk a little about the book. Williams and his family own of V8 Ranch in Boling and Hungerford.
“When you pick up this book, you will not put it down,” Williams said, adding “This book is not about ranching, it’s about elder abuse.”
The author confirmed that six long years of research gave him the information for the book.
“My career has basically been true crime and I got this story from something Texas attorney Dick DeGuerin said when we were on a television interview – he was murdered.” Michaud said.
Michaud read an excerpt from the prologue of the book and explained how he started his research with the question “who murdered Robert East.”
The author summarized the story of the East family ranch in Kleberg County, just southeast of the famous King Ranch in Kingsville. Robert and his sister Lica, heirs to the family ranch, were descendants of cattle baron Richard King and ran operation together until breast cancer took Lica. While East and his sister cared more for the cattle and wild game on their property, they did eventually let oil and gas drilling take place on the ranch which led to them having one of the most productive gas deposits in the world at one time.
Mineral rights made the Easts multi-millionaires almost overnight, but Robert never entertained an extravagant lifestyle, preferring to be in the saddle rather than a mansion or a fancy truck. He rarely leased his land to hunters, preferring to feed the whitetail deer and hunt them himself. The ranch was known to have some of the biggest bucks in the state and, when East did allow a hunt or two, it was a pretty big deal.
“He looked on the animals as pets, but he did let hunters shoot – for $25,000 per bullet,” Michaud said.
He went on to say that East would charge by the bullet and, if you missed, it was another $25,000 to shoot again. Then East would use that money to buy more corn and fatten up the rest of his deer.
“Robert was not a modern rancher - no helicopters, his property was not well maintained, it was what some described as a ‘dog-patch’ ranch,” Michaud said.
In his declining years, East had bad legs and was losing some of his cognitive functions, but he remained generous to his ranch foremen and his lawyers. Michaud explained that many of the people close to him at the ranch slowly weaned East from his family members by bringing up old grudges and putting “burrs in his saddle” to reinforce isolation as he got older.
When his cousin, 87-year-old Helen Kleberg Groves, got news his health was failing and she tried to visit him, she was turned away. Robert’s nephew, Mike East, told Groves he had not been able to see his uncle for weeks and he had learned from reliable ranch employees that Uncle Robert was not receiving adequate medical care – he was close to death.
Eventually, secretive photos and recordings would be brought to Mike East and the rest of the family attempted to help Robert, but it was too little, too late.
“Robert was isolated and manipulated by people who would swindle him out his ranch and the family’s fortunes, and none of this has been adjudicated in a court of law,” Michaud said.
There is a foundation set up in the family name that now controls the 217,000 acre ranch, but none of Robert’s heirs are a part of it and the foundation claims to answer to none of them.
“Provisions in Robert’s will said ‘no hunting ranch’ but the foundation is ignoring that,” Michaud said.
“Deer season is about to start and they’re building a huge hunting lodge right at the gates of the ranch, something Robert and Lica never would have approved,” Michaud said, adding “I can tell you where to shoot huge whitetail deer, but you wouldn’t be doing Robert’s wishes.”
Questions for the author ranged from how he got the story in the first place to how much is the ranch worth today. Michaud said that Frank Yturria, a renowned Texas conservationist told him “you will write this story,” and that the East Foundation is worth over $700 million today. Hawes Morris asked one final question, “Did you ever feel threatened or in danger while you were writing the story?”
“I didn’t feel that I was in danger, but then again, this was South Texas, and no one is really safe way down there. But, I still didn’t drive around alone, at night,” Michaud said.
The book signing and storytelling wound down around noon and folks mingled to talk with the author and each other - most of them with signed copies in their hands.
