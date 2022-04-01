Pate-Hernandez engagement

Jacqulin Renee Pate of Katy and Joshua David Hernandez of Katy have a May wedding planned.
The couple will exchange vows on May 7, 2022.
The wedding will be held in Nada, Texas.
The bride-to be is the manager of Winnie Couture Bridal Shop in Houston. She graduated from Porter High School in 2016 and attended North Texas State University in Denton.
The future bride’s parents are Wes and LaShelby Pate of Katy. Her grandparents are William and Linda Reaves of Bleiberville, and Jeff and Linda Rogers of Kingwood.
The groom-to-be is an employment recruiter with Michael Page, Houston. He graduated from Travis High School in Richmond in 2012 and is a 2016 graduate of the University of Houston, with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
The future groom’s parents are Rodney and Bernadette Hernandez of Eagle Lake. His grandparents are Bennie and Valeria Hundl of Wharton, and Homero and Egla Hernandez of McAllen.
