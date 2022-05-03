Wharton student awarded citizenship award

The Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award was recently presented to Austin Johnson, a senior at Wharton High School.
The Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution presented Austin G. Johnson the Outstanding Citizenship Award Certificate and Lapel Pin at its meeting April 9 at 9er’s Grill in Bay City.
The award is presented “To deserving students in recognition of high ideals of character and citizenship.”
Johnson met the criteria in his support of the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Houston Area, which recognized him as their 2022 Julius Young Youth of the Year.
“All of the outstanding Julius Young Youth of the Year finalists deserve our praise and respect for striving for the highest standards in their academic and personal lives. As we know, character counts, and these young people are going to change the world through their determination, integrity and pursuit of excellence,” Board Chair Will Leven said.
