Taking a peek at ‘Trav’s War,’ Part I

Travis I. Smith Jr., was born in Dallas on March 30, 1923, but spent most of his life in Wharton raising a family with Shirlee, running a tire business on Richmond Road, and playing tennis and mentoring younger tennis players.
He and Shirlee now live in San Antonio. The following is excerpted from “Trav’s War,” written in 2010.
“I was in my second year at Sul Ross State University at Alpine, Texas, when Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941. Two months before the attack I had signed up for flying instructions in the Civilian Pilot Training (CPT) program and begun flight instruction. Defying all odds, I finished the course and got my private pilot’s license and then set about joining the Army Air Force (Corps).
“But that wasn’t going to happen fast or be easy. At least not in the way I wanted to go – on wings. You see, in 1942 one of the requirements to enter the AAF flying cadet program was being 19 years old. I wouldn’t be 19 until March 30, and I still had to have parental approval. So, not being adept at forging birth certificates and parental signatures, I decided to finish that semester at Sul Ross and then sign up in the Army Air Force as aviation cadet, which I did in Houston on September 22, 1942, requesting immediate active duty.
“That didn’t happen either, because by then the pipelines were full of eager cadets, so I was given a college deferment and told to come back in five months. That was when I became a Texas Aggie as a transfer ‘frog,’ the lowest thing on campus. That was also why I and 99 other Aggies were called up in February 1943 to active duty and shipped off to Sheppard Field at Wichita Falls, Texas, for basic training.
“I’ll bet there wasn’t a boy in America who grew up in the 1920s and 1930s who didn’t want to fly an airplane. Inspired by the feats of Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart, et al., nurtured by the pulp magazines about World War I flying like Dare Devil Aces, Sky Fighters, and Flying Aces, and inspired by the model airplanes we built, well there was no doubt what we wanted to do. So, when war came to us, it was an automatic decision to join the Army Air Force. The only real opposition was one’s mother. It took me nearly a year to overcome that obstacle, but then the way was clear.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.