Taking a peek at ‘Trav’s War,’ Part I

Travis I. Smith Jr.

Travis I. Smith Jr., was born in Dallas on March 30, 1923, but spent most of his life in Wharton raising a family with Shirlee, running a tire business on Richmond Road, and playing tennis and mentoring younger tennis players.

He and Shirlee now live in San Antonio. The following is excerpted from “Trav’s War,” written in 2010.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.