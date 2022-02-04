Ford-Hayes charts course in education, medicine

Dr. Anthony Ford-Hayes’ career began as the first Black male chemistry teacher and science department chair at Wharton High School.
After a successful three-year career with Wharton Independent School District, Ford-Hayes became the first Black chemistry teacher at Glenda Dawson High School in Pearland. He was bestowed the Above & Beyond Teaching Award from the Pearland Independent School District for his instructional practices at Glenda Dawson High School.
Having a desire to increase the nature and diversity of science in an urban community, Ford-Hayes was hired as a chemistry teacher and science department chair at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City. He was awarded Teacher of the Year and was selected to represent the campus at various Fort Bend Independent School District events.
Ford-Hayes was a Class of 2000 National Honor graduate from Wharton High School, and graduated Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He holds a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction, with an emphasis in science education from Texas Southern University, and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Texas Southern University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Ford-Hayes completed his clinical rotations and training with the Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center and Ben Taub General Hospital, members of Harris Health System. As a clinical pharmacist he evaluates the safety, appropriateness, and efficacy of medication treatment plans; calculates proper intravenous medication dosages and prepares medications for accurate dispensing in a timely manner.
Displaying a heartfelt bedside manner, he currently practices as a hospital pharmacist with OakBend Medical Center and as a community pharmacist with Walgreens in the Greater Houston Area. He is the first Black male pharmacist at OakBend Medical Center in Wharton. Ford-Hayes provides ongoing pharmaceutical care for patients with chronic disease states, such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, and patients specified for anticoagulation therapy. He educates patients on the importance of medication adherence, drug interactions, side effects, adverse reactions, and dietary changes.
In addition to his healthcare practice, Ford-Hayes also helps prepare future scientists at Prairie View A&M University as an adjunct biology professor in the Brailsford College of Arts & Sciences.
Ford-Hayes is the son of Lester and Bridgette Clark Shelton and grandson of the late Henry Clark Jr. and Mrs. Bobbie Hargrove Clark.
