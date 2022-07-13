A Cowboy Casino Night benefitting Gulf Coast CASA will be held 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at the El Campo Civic Center, 315 E. Jackson St.
There will be casino games, food, drinks, a DJ, a live auction, and a raffle. Individual and sponsorship tables are available by calling 979-308-4576.
