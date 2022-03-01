WCJC instructors announced as NISOD Excellence Award recipients

Nine Wharton County Junior College instructors have been recognized for their dedication and commitment to their particular fields of study by the National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).
Representing WCJC, the 2022 NISOD Excellence Award recipients include: Franci Bay, instructor of dental hygiene; Larry Jenkins, instructor of electronics engineering; Karl Johnson, instructor of emergency medical services; T.K. Krpec, instructor of college readiness English; Wiley Parkman, instructor of psychology; Amy Pendergraft, instructor of associate degree nursing; Sharon Prince, instructor of English; Wendy Waters, instructor of biology; and Xuan Wu, instructor of physics.
Recipients will be recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, scheduled for May 28-31 in Austin. NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize faculty each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning and leadership at community and technical colleges. For more information, visit www.nisod.org.
