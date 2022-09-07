When Arven “Beni” Neza opened Beni’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Wharton last year, it made quite a splash and he was always busy.
He had to abruptly close the business six months ago because he couldn’t hire and keep enough staff to stay open.
“And I looked around and I was the only one in the whole place. And it was 4:30 in the afternoon. Five o’clock came along and I kept calling people who were supposed to be here and nobody answers,” he said.
This week he reopened on Tuesday and held an invitation-only preview Sunday night. This time he has more staff and an expanded kitchen.
“Our space was pretty small to have as many people as we needed to work,” Neza said. “For example, back then it was between two or three people at most in our kitchen because we didn’t have space… If you have more than two or three people, you’d just be bumping into one another.”
He credits the building’s owner, Russ Baird, for helping him with the expansion and the future expansion of the dining area.
His preview on Sunday featured samplings of some of his popular menu items along with some new dishes.
“I got a new menu, added some items pulled some items off because they didn’t sell,” he said.
Back are some of his signature dishes.
“Lasagna and cannelloni – “Tour of Italy,” chimed in one of his guests -- Yeah, that has fettuccine alfredo as well. Well, I’m going to start doing it on special to where you can switch around items,” Neza said.
Fried calamari appetizers are a new item that was popular with his guests.
The American dream
Neza, 39, is a native Albanian who immigrated to the United States and has always worked in restaurants.
“I worked for a family for the summer of 2003. My first job was a dishwasher, and that was not fun,” he said.
But rather than quit, he forged ahead.
“And then I started doing pizzas and then I did the busboy, waiter, and then back in the kitchen, then manager. I had to learn over time,” he said.
Neza said he had to learn quickly.
“Back then there was plenty of people looking for jobs. Now nobody’s looking for jobs,” he said.
He said it was his work ethic and determination to succeed that drove him to reopen the restaurant.
“I have to, it’s been six months no paycheck,” he said. “I’ve been I’ve been funding us in this country and I refused to go on unemployment or food stamps or any of that. That was not my deal coming to this country.”
Beni’s Italian Restaurant, 301 W. Milam St., will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Dine-in and takeout service is available.
