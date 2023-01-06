(Editor’s note: This is the seventh part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
The Dec. 6, 1913, Colorado River flood ruined all stored editions of Wharton Spectator newspapers from 1888-1913, which does not allow earlier floods to be documented.
However, the Dec. 12 edition is on microfilm and can be read at the Wharton County Junior College library as well in the 1961 publication The History of Wharton County by Annie Lee Williams [out of print].
Both Colorado and Brazos rivers were responsible for great damage during widespread December 1913 flooding. The Brazos ate away the east bank in Waco taking the oldest structures built when the town was established.
The Wharton Spectator on Dec. 12, 1913 said December 6, 1913 will be told for generations. Electric light plant out for a week; sugar mill and oil mill out of operation and few stores open, mostly grocery stores. Greatest damage along Peach Creek; livestock drown, tenant houses submerged. Monday night a carload of boats from Palacios came up and used to rescue many Negro families marooned in trees and roof tops, many there for two days. Telegraph and telephone lines out and GH&SA RR did not run for days; railways heavily damaged. Between Wharton and Peach Creek the railroad track standing on end looking like a picket fence.
Gov. O.B. Colquitt wired Mayor G.S. Gordon to see if the town needed help, as did the mayor of Galveston. Professor J.F. Bagwell and Judge J.G. Barbee were appointed to canvass and compile data on destitute families and send the data to the Central Relief Committee of Houston. Helping with canvass were R.A. Armstrong, Newton Dennis, John Dorman, W.C. Harris, Fred Jarvis, Charles Koehl, and A. Lincoln.
Salesmen and others needing transportation walked to Pierce to catch a train sent to get travelers. The rail bridge over the Colorado at Wharton was not considered safe until inspected. Wharton and Glen Flora flood damage was estimated $250,000 [$751,795 in 2022]. The rail bridge at Glen Flora was gone and streets were damaged.
The Raft held flood waters in place which extended number of days water remained inside of structures in Wharton and Glen Flora. The Raft was larger and only seven miles below Wharton. Beavers could not have built a stronger dam. More floods came in April 1915, November 1918, September 1921, October 1925, and May 1929.
A 1921 Wharton Spectator editorial: “If something is not done soon all the rich farmlands and the town of Wharton itself might be taken over by the river. Shall all this be abandoned to frogs, alligators and slimy things?”
Wharton Spectator May 6, 1921: Wharton Bank and Trust Co. president B.C. Roberts wrote expressing his views, “Unless active, consistent and energetic efforts are put forth NOW, town of Wharton is doomed … 1,000s of acres of our best farming land will only be fit for raising frogs and water moccasins.”
May 1922: approximately 35,000 acres in Wharton County inundated by another flood. Wharton streets are only waterways. A local resident set up a boat ferry business to carry anyone who wanted to cross the Caney Creek at Houston or Caney Street to get downtown. Volunteers cross free as could school children; others charged five cents ferriage. Later, J.H. Herring and other volunteers built a foot bridge over Caney Creek on corner Fulton and Caney streets.
June 1922: Wharton County flood Control Association organized with Tom Brooks, chair; Dr. W.W. Duson, vice chair; F.W. Shannon, secretary-treasurer. Matagorda County created a like committee and joined forces with Wharton, Fayette, and Colorado counties; all impacted by the Colorado’s continued flooding.
B.D. King, Wharton County surveyor, and Ben M. Griffin, engineer for District 12 of Colorado watershed, agree on estimated 1922 flood damage for three Lower Colorado River counties at 132,000 acres flooded, 50,000 acres valued $25 per acre ruined; 3,000 acres of potatoes ruined at a $270,000 loss; rice damage loss at $50,000; pasture damage at $30,000; county roads/bridges at $35,000; with a total $1,670,000 for Wharton County; Matagorda County at $875,000; and Colorado County at $341,909.
June 1929 Wharton Spectator: Wharton County has been swept by a flood. Colorado waters washed out tracks of Southern Pacific between Wharton and Mackay. In Wharton, boats ferry passengers between banks of Old Caney…” More floods: June 1935, September 1936, July 1938, June 1940.
“Old Man River just keeps rolling on.” – Oscar Hammerstein II.
