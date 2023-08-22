The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is seeking public feedback to help form a vision for its Downtown Master Plan.
The master plan is an effort to improve and revitalize downtown as a vibrant destination and is designed to enhance the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.
The survey, available through a QR code on the chamber’s website, takes 5-10 minutes to complete and was developed to reflect community member priorities and values.
The code takes you to surveymonkey.com and features questions like “What words come to your mind when you think of downtown Wharton,” and “By 2034, I hope the downtown will be a place where...,” with an opportunity to expand on ideas for the future of the town square and surrounding area.
It also includes a rating system of 1-5 on various topics.
