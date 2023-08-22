The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is seeking public feedback to help form a vision for its Downtown Master Plan.

The master plan is an effort to improve and revitalize downtown as a vibrant destination and is designed to enhance the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

